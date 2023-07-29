Steve Smith's savage press conference reaction after Vaughan claimed retirement 'whispers' for Australia star

Steve Smith guided Australia’s first innings at the Oval with a resolute and important innings of 71, ensuring the visitors recovered from a tough afternoon session to end the day with a 12-run lead. It hasn’t been one of his best Ashes, but Smith remains an integral batter at the heart of the Aussie lineup, still racking up big scores in important moments.

Steve Smith responded to Michael Vaughan's claim.

However, his name has come up in talks of whether he will be part of the touring party during the next England Ashes, in 2027. Smith will be 38 years old by the time the most historic cricket rivalry returns to the British Isles, and although he hasn’t shown signs of slowing down, it is a question on the lips of many with the likes of other senior players such as David Warner, James Anderson, and Stuart Broad all likely to be playing their final Ashes in the country.

The question was brought up again by former England captain Michael Vaughan while he was on commentary duties, questioning whether Australia’s number 4 will remain in that position 4 years into the future. “Quite a strong whisper was about Steve Smith that it could be his last time out for Australia at the Oval as well. Again, I’ve not seen that personally, but it’s just the whisper and the gossip,” said Vaughan.

Smith had a definitive response to that, however, clearing up any doubt and informing reporters during his press conference that at this point in time, it wasn’t a question in his mind at all. “I'm not retiring. I have no idea (where it's come from), because I haven't said it to anyone. I am not going anywhere yet,” said Smith.

Smith famously loves batting unlike any other player, something which has served him well and made him one of the finest Test match batters of all time. While he hasn’t had the same success as he did in the 2019 series in England, he still has had a good tour of the country, having scored a century in the World Test Championship final against India before adding on another at the Lord’s Test.

Reflecting on how the tour has gone from him, Smith was honest but also optimistic about how he is feeling regarding his batting. “I felt pretty good. Today is the best I have batted maybe outside of the Test Championship (final). I would have liked more runs (on this tour) of course but two hundreds in six games for the winter here, I think it's reasonable,” said the Australian.

Smith might be 34, but still has years left in him. Despite his suspension following ‘Sandpapergate’, Smith’s numbers are comparable to anyone else in the history of the sport, and he is capable of providing numbers that will always help Australia in any condition.

Smith will be in to chase at the Oval Test, and with a historic series victory on the line, he will look to shepherd another memorable innings for his team as they try to take down their hosts.

