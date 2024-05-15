New Delhi [India], : Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja raised his concerns over Pakistan being the sole nation that hasn't announced its squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June. "Still trying to read potential, all players on trial": Ramiz Raja on Pakistan's T20 WC squad announcement

After Bangladesh announced their squad on Tuesday, Pakistan are the only team left to announce their squad for the marquee event.

The Men in Green completed their Ireland tour on Tuesday. The Asian Giants will now travel to England for a four-match T20I series, which will kick off on May 22.

Ramiz voiced his concerns over the time that Pakistan are taking to announce their 15-player squad. He feels that all players are on trial as the management figures out to read the potential of their current players.

"Pakistan is the only team that has yet to announce its squad for the T20 World Cup. Out of 20 teams, 19 have announced their squads. I don't understand where Pakistan are stuck. They can't handle the combinations. They are still trying to read the potential. All players are on trial. It feels like every player is on trial," Ramiz said on his YouTube channel.

Pakistan pacers have struggled to find their rhythm throughout the series. Shaheen Shah Afridi has picked wickets but has proved costly. Mohammad Amir and Naseem Shah played two games and combined to pick up four wickets while giving away 96 runs.

In the third T20I, Naseem was dropped and Hasan Ali was brought in his place. Hasan conceded 42 runs in three overs at a staggering economy of 14.00.

The former Pakistan cricketer talked about the body language of the players. Along with this, he raised questions about the role of Abbas Afridi, who picked up two wickets but gave away 43 runs in the process.

"Some bowlers look under pressure. Hasan Ali had a bad outing, and Mohammad Amir's performance was flat. What is the role of Abbas Afridi? He looks like Saim Ayub, a lost cause. You need to announce the World Cup squad quickly because not each player can be on trial," Ramiz added.

Pakistan avoided a series of defeats against Ireland by completing a comprehensive 6-wicket win in the third and final T20I of the series on Sunday in Dublin.

Babar Azam once again stood out with the bat and forged a 139-run stand with Mohammad Rizwan . Their partnership laid the foundation for Pakistan's success after Saim Ayub failed to provide an ideal start for the team.

"Babar Azam's strike rate has been outstanding, even in this inning, he played really well. Even though it came against a weak bowling line-up, runs are runs. So it should be considered whether Saim Ayub should be played until his confidence gets ruined," Ramiz stated.

