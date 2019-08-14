Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals how Vince McMahon convinced Donald Trump to take a ‘stunner’ at WWE Wrestlemania 23

other-sports

Before being President of the United States of America, Donald Trump was a businessman, and a reality TV show figure. He hosted a show called The Apprentice, and also made a memorable appearance at WWE Wrestlemania 23 in 2007. In a match which was titled “the Battle of the Billionaires”, Trump faced off against the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon with Stone Cold Steve Austin officiating the match as a special guest referee.

The two billionaires did not fight though. They used a representative to fight for them, with Bobby Lashley representing Trump and Umaga representing McMahon. As per the rules of the match, the loser had to go bald. Since Trump is not a part of professional wrestling industry, it was expected that he will win and Vince will go bald, exactly what took place. But in a surprising event, Trump was hit by a stunner inside the ring by Stone Cold after the entire segment was over.

In a podcast on Monday, the former World Champion revealed how McMahon convinced Trump to be hit by a stunner behind the scenes.

“So all of a sudden Vince comes to me and straight up there this is the way it happened. We’re in the back area. 90,000 people out there Ford Field and he goes ‘Steve come over here. I’m gonna see if I can get Trump take a stunner’. I said, ‘Aw bull shit’. I said, ‘ You think he will?’ He goes, ‘I know Donald he’ll he’ll do it.’ So anyways he goes ‘Donald, Come over here’ and he goes, ‘Steve this is Donald Trump.’ ‘Hey, Mr. Trump. How are you doing?’ And I met him. He goes ‘Listen I was thinking about after everything is all said and done. Steve would hit you with his finished move.’ ‘Well what is it?’ ‘Well it’s called a stunner and it kind of goes like this’,” the Texas rattle snake revealed.

“And Donald Trump’s right hand guy all of a sudden goes, ‘Oh no no no no you don’t need to do that there’s a million reasons why you shouldn’t do that. And here’s why.’ But Donald said, he looked at Vince, and he goes ‘You think it’ll help the show?’ He goes ‘Oh Donald they’ll go crazy.’ So Donald Trump was was man enough to go out there and now we botched it,” he added.

“It was the slickest stunner that I ever delivered but I give him credit. Just from it. Whatever anyone’s opinion is that he did was cool enough and in a Showtime event like that event to go out there and be a part of the show and make people happy. I dug it,” he signed off.

