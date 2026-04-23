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‘Stop this, you’re killing players’: Lalit Modi slams BCCI over ‘outrageous’ scheduling, says 'you don’t need the money'

Lalit Modi blasted the BCCI for ‘overworking’ players and urged the Indian board to focus on welfare over revenue

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 04:11 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi unleashed a scathing attack on the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday, accusing the board of “overworking” players and prioritising revenue over their welfare. His remarks came in response to reports that India head coach Gautam Gambhir is unhappy with the packed schedule, with a one-off Test against Afghanistan slated immediately after IPL 2026.

Lalit Modi hit out at BCCI over player workload concerns

The IPL season is set to conclude on May 31, after which several players will have to report straight to the national camp, with the Test against Afghanistan beginning on June 6. India are also scheduled to play three ODIs against Afghanistan, followed by white-ball tours of Ireland and England — leaving virtually no recovery window for players.

With such a tight turnaround, selectors could be forced to rely on reserve players for the Test, which does not fall within the World Test Championship cycle.

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Reacting to the situation, Modi lashed out at the BCCI, accusing the board of treating players like “mules.”

Screengrab of Lalit Modi's post

This is not the first time workload management has come under scrutiny. India have often scheduled international fixtures immediately after IPL seasons, drawing criticism from experts. Some have even urged players to take the initiative by stepping away from franchise duties early to prepare for national assignments.

Earlier, India Test captain Shubman Gill also highlighted the issue, stressing the lack of adequate preparation time before red-ball assignments and calling for at least two weeks of camp ahead of a Test series.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / ‘Stop this, you’re killing players’: Lalit Modi slams BCCI over ‘outrageous’ scheduling, says 'you don’t need the money'
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