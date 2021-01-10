'Strict law & punishment required', Gambhir condemns 'unacceptable' racial abuse
Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir on Sunday called for a permanent solution against the racial abuse in cricket. His statement came after a couple of Indian pacers – Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj – were subjected to racial attack by a group of individuals from the stands during ongoing third India vs Australia Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
In a conversation with news agency ANI, the cricketer-turned-politician stated that asking the guilty individuals to vacate the stadium isn’t enough. He stressed on the fact that strict laws are required to enforced to curb this practice.
“It's not at all acceptable. Racial abuse should not be there and racial abuse against anyone is not acceptable. Strict laws and strict actions should be there so that these things do not happen,” Gambhir told ANI.
“Just taking crowds out of the stadium is not the solution. It happened in past and it may happen in the future till the time you don't have any permanent solution and strict action. Strict law is required and there should be a punishment for the same,” he added.
Earlier today, the International Cricket Council condemned the reported incidents of racism and have offered Cricket Australia all necessary support in investigating the incidents.
“Under the ICC Anti-Discrimination policy, Cricket Australia will now be required to investigate the issue and provide a report to the ICC on the incident and any action taken to ensure the issue has been dealt with appropriately,” ICC said in a statement.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah offered the first official response from the Indian Board, saying that "racism has no place in our great sport or in any walk of society."
“I've spoken to @CricketAus and they have ensured strict action against the offenders. @BCCI and Cricket Australia stand together. These acts of discrimination will not be tolerated,” he tweeted, tagging BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who is recovering after undergoing an angioplasty a few days back.
Earlier on Saturday, the tourists lodged an official complaint after the crowd at the SCG racially abused Bumrah and Siraj over the second and third day of the ongoing Pink Test. While on Sunday, visuals on television indicated that there were some words spoken for Siraj who was fielding near the boundary rope.
Both the umpires then had a word with each other and the police then asked a group of men to leave the stand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Draw worth its weight in gold: India bat 131 overs to save Sydney Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia: 'India fought really hard,' says Smith after SCG Test draw
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uncertainty over Brisbane Test ends, fourth match to go on as per schedule
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
"Every time we play with Australia, this happens’: Azhar on racism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pujara joins Sachin, Gavaskar and other greats with patient knock at SCG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sport meant to unite us: Tendulkar condemns racial abuse at SCG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3rd Test: India bat for 131 overs in 4th innings to snatch draw at Sydney
India reach 'unique milestone' after batting for 131 overs in 4th innings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia third Test Day 5: Action through images
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishabh Pant takes Nathan Lyon apart, Twitter flooded with memes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indians want to be treated like other Australians: Gavaskar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘They should get those guys & find out what happened': McGrath on racial attacks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Score or survive? The big fourth innings question
- India’s fate in Sydney now hinges heavily on its overnight batsmen, Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Ajinkya Rahane. They will restart proceedings on Monday, a delicious prospect where India need a further 309 runs in 97 overs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siraj racially abused again at the SCG, six evicted from stands
- Play was stopped minutes before tea on Day 4 after fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, fielding on the boundary, became the target of abuse again by some in the crowd.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox