'Strict law & punishment required', Gambhir condemns 'unacceptable' racial abuse

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir on Sunday called for a permanent solution against the racial abuse in cricket. His statement came after a couple of Indian pacers – Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj – were subjected to racial attack by a group of individuals from the stands during ongoing third India vs Australia Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

In a conversation with news agency ANI, the cricketer-turned-politician stated that asking the guilty individuals to vacate the stadium isn’t enough. He stressed on the fact that strict laws are required to enforced to curb this practice.

“It's not at all acceptable. Racial abuse should not be there and racial abuse against anyone is not acceptable. Strict laws and strict actions should be there so that these things do not happen,” Gambhir told ANI.

“Just taking crowds out of the stadium is not the solution. It happened in past and it may happen in the future till the time you don't have any permanent solution and strict action. Strict law is required and there should be a punishment for the same,” he added.

Earlier today, the International Cricket Council condemned the reported incidents of racism and have offered Cricket Australia all necessary support in investigating the incidents.

“Under the ICC Anti-Discrimination policy, Cricket Australia will now be required to investigate the issue and provide a report to the ICC on the incident and any action taken to ensure the issue has been dealt with appropriately,” ICC said in a statement.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah offered the first official response from the Indian Board, saying that "racism has no place in our great sport or in any walk of society."

“I've spoken to @CricketAus and they have ensured strict action against the offenders. @BCCI and Cricket Australia stand together. These acts of discrimination will not be tolerated,” he tweeted, tagging BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who is recovering after undergoing an angioplasty a few days back.

Earlier on Saturday, the tourists lodged an official complaint after the crowd at the SCG racially abused Bumrah and Siraj over the second and third day of the ongoing Pink Test. While on Sunday, visuals on television indicated that there were some words spoken for Siraj who was fielding near the boundary rope.

Both the umpires then had a word with each other and the police then asked a group of men to leave the stand.