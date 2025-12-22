Stuart Broad doubles down on ‘worst Australian side since 2010’ comment despite England's Ashes loss: ‘No regret’

Former England pacer Stuart Broad said he has no “regrets” about calling the current Australian lineup the “worst since 2010” despite the hosts securing the Ashes 2025-26 series in just 11 days. Ben Stokes-led England entered the contest with high hopes against Australia. The hosts were also not at full strength, as Pat Cummins missed the first two Tests, Josh Hazlewood has been unavailable for the Ashes so fardue to an injury, and Steve Smith missed the third Test in Adelaide. However, the Three Lions were unable to capitalise as Australia won the first three matches comprehensively, gaining an unassailable 3-0 lead. Stuart Broad doubled down on his ‘worst Australian side since 2010’ remark (Action Images via Reuters)

England have now gone 15 years without winning the Ashes Down Under, and ever since Australia sealed the third Test, Broad is being trolled heavily for his remark about the Pat Cummins-led side. Before the Ashes got underway, Broad fired shots at Australia, saying the current lineup is significantly weaker as compared to the previous lineups.

This remark was mocked by Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head post the Adelaide win. However, Broad didn't back down, saying he stands by his earlier assessment.

“Do I regret saying that? No. I did say Australia would have to play very badly [to lose the Ashes] and England would have to play very well,” Broad said on his For The Love of Cricket podcast.

“Australia haven’t played very badly and England haven’t played very well. I had Australia down as favourites, but I didn’t have them down as 3-0 favourites. There are a lot of things that have gone England’s way [in terms of injury and illness suffered by Australian players]. England haven’t been good enough ultimately. Australia have been relentless in what they’ve done. They’ve showed age is just a number," he added.

‘Don’t disagree with my comment'

Broad said that Australia might have won yet another Ashes, but he opined that the current lineup pales in comparison to the 2013-14 side, which was led by Michael Clarke. It is worth mentioning that the 2013-14 series saw Mitchell Johnson wreak havoc and lead the Aussie attack, leaving England shell-shocked.

“Do I think the [Australian] side of 2013-14 man for man was a better side? Yes, probably still. I don’t think individually they are better than any other team since 2010-11, but they’ve been relentless in the pressure they’ve managed to put on England, as have every Australian team since 2010," said Broad.

“England losing 3-0 by the third Test is not something new. I don’t disagree with my comment. England have been at 20 per cent of their ability," he added.

After the loss in Adelaide, even England captain Ben Stokes admitted that Australia managed to handle pressure better than them and this is the main reason behind the hosts being 3-0 ahead in the five-match series.