Stuart Broad rips into Harry Brook's England after ODI series loss vs South Africa: ‘What’s the gameplan?'

England sank to a series defeat against South Africa with a tight ODI loss at Lord’s, making matters worse for a team which has struggled to find its footing in this format of the game in recent years. Although it was only a five-run loss, there will be alarm bells ringing in the English camp as they struggle to get results on the board. Cricket - First One Day International - England v South Africa - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - September 2, 2025 England's Harry Brook and teammates look dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith(Action Images via Reuters)

They have not been free from criticism, and more followed in the wake of this defeat, which saw them lose a bilateral series at home to the Proteas for the first time since 1998. Stuart Broad, speaking for Sky Cricket, was one of the voices demanding some answers as to what the vision is for the ODI team under Brendon McCullum as he takes control of that unit as well.

Following the loss at Lord’s, Broad said: “With the Test match side, Brendon was so clear with what he wanted to do, even the press, we knew what the goal was, so we could back it. Not heard any messages for the white ball group apart from Harry Brook saying we want to be aggressive with the bat and take wickets with the ball. Well, yeah, that’s cricket, isn’t it?”

In isolation, this match was one of England’s stronger showings, even in a loss. However, with the recent failures of the ODI World Cup in 2023 and the Champions Trophy this year, failing to see signs of improvement in bilateral matches is also a concern. However, Broad did admit that these matches follow a long summer for England, one which has taxed them.

“I suppose we’re not quite sure what the game plan is, but I think the group is just tired,” said the former pacer. “I look at the body language in the field, and the bowlers, and it felt pretty flat compared to the energy that Tristan Stubbs brings to the group, or Brevis brings to the group.”

Broad ‘half-tempted’ to give Brook, Root a break

Earlier, Broad also reflected on how some senior members of this team were in desperate need of a break after a long season of cricket internationally and domestically, and how rests were on the cards ahead of this winter’s Ashes.

“Now that you’ve lost the series, I’d be half-tempted to send Ben Duckett and Joe Root up the M1 instead of down to Southampton,” explained Broad. “They played 25 days of solid, hard cricket against India in a Test series, two days later straight into the Hundred. Now they’re playing a white-ball series, and the winter is only getting busier, so I think there are some jaded minds. I’ve not seen Ben Duckett not find the middle of the bat for as long as that in any form of cricket.”

Duckett struggled as he scored an atypical 14(33) before being dismissed, and brave efforts with the bat from Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, and even Jofra Archer weren’t enough to pull them over the line after Matthew Breetzke continued his tearaway start to ODI cricket with a fifth consecutive half-century, scoring 85(77).