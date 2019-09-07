‘Success vs Windies feels good but I am not satisfied,’: Hanuma Vihari

cricket

After impressive starts in England and Australia, Hanuma Vihari announced himself in Test cricket with an immensely successful tour of the West Indies, scoring 289 runs in only two Tests at 96.33, with two half-centuries and his maiden Test century at Jamaica. Vihari, who has presented a fine example of patience and discipline in overseas Tests, says he has the appetite for runs, while highlighting the importance of keeping the head down in an interview.

Excerpts:

Not many batsmen boast of a first-class average of 60. How much has that experience helped you in your Test career so far?

It is all about having the appetite for runs. Once you have that appetite then you can convert, you can showcase your (talent) at any level. I have been able to start off my Test career very well, and I want to continue with the same appetite for runs at the higher level.

Having played in England, Australia and West Indies, you’ve played all your matches overseas.

It has been a good experience. All three tours have been challenging. I would honestly say that it has not been easy. But I feel I have evolved as a player from when I started in England at The Oval and till Jamaica (against West Indies). I have evolved, I am still learning and I want to keep improving my game and keep getting better at it.

How important was the West Indies tour for you?

It feels good but at the same time I am not satisfied. You cannot go overboard with the performances. This is just the start of my career. I just want to keep my head down and keep working hard. I want to keep looking forward to a lot more years (of cricket) which is there in me. (With regards) to my first Test century, it is always good to have your first one early in your career and I could achieve it.

What is the biggest factor behind your calm approach to batting?

It is only that I have a certain game-plan which I trust and I do not really get too concerned about things that are not in my control. That is the reason I go about my things in a particular way. I only think about the situation that the team is in and what I am I required to do at that stage. If the team requires me to bat long, then I would push myself to do that. If the team needs me to accelerate at that point of time then I would do that. I just focus hard.

Your maiden Test century had a lot of runs scored on the leg-side.

I was waiting for the ball to come in my area. I could not play too many horizontal bat shots because of the extra bounce on that wicket. I was waiting for the bowlers to bowl in my area (of strength) and score off it. Being patient was important on that wicket. I am glad that I was able to stick to it.

As a batsman, you have sound company in Kohli, Rahane and Pujara in the Test side. With whom do you naturally connect the most?

You get to learn certain things from each individual. From Virat you can learn how to have that body language in the game, how to have the presence at the crease. From, Ajinkya you can learn on how to time the ball and even wait for the ball to come to you, and with Pujara you can learn how to be patient and wait for the right opportunity to score your runs.

You can learn certain things from each one of them and for me (it is important that) I can connect it to my game.

What message and motivation you get when your captain says that you bring calmness to the dressing room?

It feels great, it means that the players trust me, and that is all you need as a player when the captain the other members of the team trust you. It brings a lot of self-belief in you and the confidence will take me to places I think.

