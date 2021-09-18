‘Such a shame for Pakistan cricket’: Michael Vaughan reacts after New Zealand abandon tour citing security concern

New Zealand's decision to abandon the limited-overs tour in Pakistan hours before the first ODI in Rawalpindi due to security concerns drew mixed reactions from the cricketing fraternity. While most of the former and current cricketers expressed solidarity with the Pakistan fans for missing out on what could have been a fascinating series, a few stood by New Zealand's call to safeguard their players first. Reacting to New Zealand's ‘late call’, former England captain Michael Vaughan said it was a ‘shame for Pakistan cricket.’

Vaughan hoped security concerns gets resolved quickly and cricket returns to Pakistan like old days.

"Such a shame for Pakistan Cricket .. These late call offs will damage the game hugely financially .. Hopefully security issues can be resolved to allow cricket to be played again in Pakistan .. !!" wrote former England captain Michael Vaughan on his twitter handle.

Such a shame for Pakistan Cricket .. These late call offs will damage the game hugely financially .. Hopefully security issues can be resolved to allow cricket to be played again in Pakistan .. !! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 17, 2021

New Zealand Cricket declined to reveal the nature of the security alert from its own government that prompted the sudden decision to cancel the tour moments before the scheduled start of the one-day international series in Rawalpindi. Both teams had stayed at their hotel.

Also Read | Just killed Pakistan cricket: Akhtar, Ramiz Raja react to NZ abandoning Pak tour

According to Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan the cricketers could be attacked outside the stadium.

Ardern said she received a phone call from Pakistan's prime minister in which she explained she agreed with NZC that player safety is paramount.

“When I spoke with the prime minister of Pakistan I conveyed our thanks for taking care of the New Zealand cricket team," Ardern said. "I know how disappointing it will be for everyone that the game hasn’t gone ahead, but we totally support the decision that’s been made. Player safety has to be paramount.”

The security concern has the Pakistan hosts mystified.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said together with the Pakistan government they "made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the New Zealand Cricket of the same.”

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja hinted they will protest to the International Cricket Council against NZC’s unilateral decision.

“Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players,” Raja tweeted. “Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!! Which world is NZ living in??NZ will hear us at ICC.”

NZC said on its website: “Following an escalation in the New Zealand government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisers on the ground, it has been decided the Black Caps will not continue with the tour. Arrangements are now being made for the team’s departure.”

New Zealand's first visit to Pakistan in 18 years was to feature three ODIs in Rawalpindi and five Twenty20s in Lahore. Both cities and the security arrangements were cleared by NZC’s security team last month.

NZC chief executive David White said the advice he received made the tour impossible to continue, and he was supported by the New Zealand Cricket Players Association.

“I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option,” White said.

The PCB said it tried its best to convince the Kiwis, but “cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last minute withdrawal (of New Zealand).”

Pakistan captain Babar Azam expressed his disappointment at the cancellation.

"Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan Cricket Fans. I've full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be!" Babar Azam tweeted.

(with AP inputs)