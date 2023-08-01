'Such comments generally come when...': Ravindra Jadeja's smashing reply to Kapil Dev's 'arrogant' dig at Team India

In response to an old remark from his former teammate Sunil Gavaskar, who had claimed that unlike players in Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, players from the current Indian team have never called him up for help despite going through a rough patch in their professional career, legendary skipper Kapil Dev took a dig the current Team India members calling them "arrogant" and "know-it-all". On Monday, ahead of the third and final ODI match of the series against West Indies in Trinidad, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja gave a smashing reply to the former India captain for his comment.

Ravindra Jadeja hits back at Kapil Dev for 'arrogance, ego, know-it-all' dig at Team India

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with The Week, Kapil opined that with present-day players being handed heavy contracts, especially in IPL, they have become arrogant and feel they know everything.

“Sometimes, when too much money comes, arrogance comes. These cricketers, they feel they know everything. That’s the difference. I would say there are so many cricketers who need help. When Sunil Gavaskar is there, why can’t you talk? Why should there be ego? They feel they are good enough. Maybe they are good enough, but extra help from somebody, who has seen 50 seasons of cricket, won’t hurt. He knows which side the grass grows and where the sun comes out from,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the pre-match presser on Monday for the series decider in West Indies, Jadeja was made aware of Kapil's remark and the veteran player came up with a sharp reply.

“I don’t know when he has said this. I don’t search these things on social media. See everyone has their own opinion. Ex-player have full right to share his opinion, but I don’t think there is any arrogance in this team,” Jadeja told reporters.

The 34-year-old said that these comments are usually made when India incurs a loss and explained that every player in the Indian dressing room take pride in repesenting the nation and they work hard towards prducing their best performance with no personal agenda in mind.

“Everyone is enjoying their cricket and everyone are hardworking. No one has taken anything for granted. They are giving their 100 per cent. Such comments generally come when Indian team lost a match. This is a good bunch of boys, this is a good group. We are representing India and that is our main aim, there is no personal agenda,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON