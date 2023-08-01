Khawaja lifts lid on England's 'disappointing' ball change act in 5th Ashes Test win after Ponting demands investigation

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has called for an investigation into the controversial moment for England that changed the fortunes for the home team and eventually cause their 49-run series-levelling win in the fifth and final match of the 2023 Ashes series. Later, Australia opener Usman Khawaja opened up on the incident, calling it a "disappointing" act which saw the tourists lose momentum within minutes before going down from a position for a first-ever away series win for the Aussies since 2001. After Ricky Ponting, Usman Khawaja spoke about England's ball change act

The England pacer bowlers found it difficult against the Australia openers with the Dukes not swinging, allowing Khawaja and David Warner to survive the new-ball burst and stitch their first ever century stand in the series, leaving England to look at other options. At the close of Day 4, Khawaja had copped a nasty blow on his helmet from a lethal delivery from Mark Wood leading to the on-field umpires to change the ball as it was damaged. But the next few deliveries from Wood raised some concerns in the Australian camp.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar drops blockbuster message for Broad after ENG star scripts perfect farewell in Ashes decider vs AUS

The tourists did survive against what looked like a brand-new ball with the rain forcing an early end to Day 4, England reaped the rewards early on Day 5. Warner and Khawaja fell in quick succession, giving the momentum back to England.

Ponting, who was left fuming, told Sky Sports: "The biggest concern I have is the big discrepancy in the condition of the ball that was chosen. There’s no way in the world you can even look at those two balls there and say in any way they are comparable.

“That is a huge moment in this game, potentially a huge moment in the Test match, and something I think has to be investigated. It was a perfect storm, conditions were perfect for bowling this morning.

Australia eventually lost by 49 runs with Chris Woakes emerging as the star with his four-wicket haul. Speaking to Channel 9 after the match, Khawaja revealed that the act from England was "disappointing" and that he had even raised the concern to on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena while also warning others in the dressing room about the ball.

“As soon as they changed that ball, I knew straight away that ball was very different,” Khawaja said. “I went up to (umpire Kumar Dharmasena) and asked, ‘How old this ball? It feels like it’s eight overs old.’ You could see the writing both sides, and it hit my bat so hard. I’ve opened the batting in every single innings this Ashes series, and I haven’t felt a ball hit my bat as hard as that ball. I said to the boys coming in, ‘Be careful, this new ball is going to be tricky.’

“Some things you can’t control in this game, and it’s disappointing for us because it felt like we had a real stranglehold on that game. That ball was at 90 overs and it was still hooping around corners and the keeper’s taking it above his head. It really hurts you. England is a class bowling attack, and if you give them a little inch, they will always get as much out of it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON