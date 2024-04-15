Sunil Gavaskar blasts RCB's Glenn Maxwell for his struggle against fast bowling: ‘Naam bade par darshan chote’

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar has lashed out at Glenn Maxwell for his poor show with the bat in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League. Maxwell, who is known for his explosive batting, has turned out to be one of the biggest disappointments of the season in the first half. The flamboyant Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder has scored just 32 runs in 6 innings and with the ball he has claimed four wickets. He has failed to add value to the RCB's batting line-up which is relying heavily on Virat Kohli. Glenn Maxwell has registered a couple of ducks in the last three matches.(IPL-X)

In the last three matches, he registered a couple of ducks as his form has become a major area of concern for the Bengaluru-based franchise. Despite having several international stars, RCB have failed to get going as apart from Kohli and Dinesh Karthik none of the other batters have shown consistency with the bat.

Gavaskar talked about Maxwell's batting approach and pointed out his weakness on the ball bouncing to his chest and shoulder.

“He has been unable to play fast bowling, period. Balls bouncing to his chest or shoulder height are troubling him. He can whack every ball below his waist height but not the ones above that," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

The legendary cricketer didn't mince his words while bashing Maxwell's poor show this season and used a Hindi phrase to describe him.

"In India, the weather till April 20 favours fast bowling on Indian tracks. And when the pacers will reap success, Maxwell will surely find himself at the receiving end. It is just as we say in Hindi, “Naam Bade Par Darshan Chote,” Gavaskar said.

“And it’s not just Maxwell. Several big-ticket players are finding it difficult to read bowling. So when he gets out in the match, the balls that remain low, he will score against them,” he added.

The flamboyant all-rounder sustained an injury in RCB's last match against Mumbai Indians as he returned to the dressing room after hurting his finger.

RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat said that the star all-rounder has undergone scans for his finger. He also backed the all-rounder to come good, who has scored just 32 runs in six innings so far, including three ducks. The DoC clarified that there are no injury concerns for Maxwell.

"Maxi has had a couple of scans, and he is okay at the minute. So, there are no injury concerns. He is going to practice today and get more of a feel," clarified Bobat.