Sunil Gavaskar's brutal counter response to Ricky Ponting's audacious '3-1' BGT prediction with David Warner reminder

Contentious back-and-forths and mind-games have already begun several months before this year’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with Australia preparing to host India in a 5-match Test series beginning in November. Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar has retorted to bold predictions made by figures in the Australian cricket circles, by predicting a third consecutive series victory for the Indians down under. Batting great Sunil Gavaskar made his predictions for upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.(PTI)

Writing in his column for Mid-Day, Gavaskar predicted that India will be able to accomplish the historic feat of beating the Aussies in their own backyard in three series in succession.

“My prediction is a 3-1 win for India,” wrote Gavaskar, partly after whom the famous series is named. “With their opening batting problems exacerbated after the retirement of David Warner and the middle-order also a bit dodgy, the Aussies are ripe for the taking once again.”

Gavaskar’s predictions of frailty come after Steve Smith’s move to opener following David Warner’s Test retirement, which places a big whole at number 4 for the Aussies, with Cam Green currently occupying that role. India will be keenly aware of the relative instability this has brought to Australia’s Test formula, and will be keen to hammer the advantage home.

India beat Australia 2-1 in both 2018-19 and 2020-21, with the latter being brought around by a famous pair of displays at the SCG and the Gabba. These were India’s first series wins in Australia since the institution of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 1996. In all, India has retained the BGT since 2016 with 4 consecutive series wins.

Gavaskar’s comments respond to former Australia captain Ricky Ponting’s own claims regarding Australia’s return to winning ways. “I'm obviously going to tip Australia to win and I'm never going to tip against Australia. There will be a draw somewhere and there will be some bad weather somewhere, so I'm going to say 3-1 to Australia,” said Ponting on the ICC Review show last week.

This is the first time since 1991-92 that Australia will be hosting India for a 5-match series, with this historically having been a 4-match bout between the two teams.

What can backfire for India in the Test series against Australia?

Gavaskar also warned against a lack of planning and preparation from the Indian side, pointing out how the team had to bounce back after the infamous Adelaide Test in 2020 to win 2 of the remaining 3 matches in that series.

“India being usual slow starters in an overseas series in SENA countries the first Test will be crucial. That they aren't playing proper first class games before that as well as in the week long gaps between some Test matches could work against them,” said the former Indian opener. India have batting question marks of their own, with their usual Australian hero Cheteshwar Pujara as well as 20-21 captain Ajinkya Rahane both out of the running and a relatively inexperienced group scheduled to play.

This year’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy will have 5 matches beginning in Perth on November 22nd, as well as a pink-ball First Class match between the Indian team and the Australian Prime Minister’s XI. India’s preparations will include series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, while it will be Australia’s first red-ball assignment since March.