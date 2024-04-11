Sunil Gavaskar drops ‘careers in threat’ remark after GT end RR's unbeaten run in IPL: ‘Anytime you see Stokes…’

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar gave a special mention to England's Ben Stokes after Rashid Khan-inspired Gujarat Titans outclassed 2008 winners Rajasthan Royals in the final-ball thriller at the Indian Premier League season 2024 on Wednesday. Shubman Gill played a captain's knock before a Rashid special rescued the Gujarat Titans as the 2022 winners ended RR's unbeaten run in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Gavaskar reserved high praise for GT star Rashid Khan(AFP-PTI)

Quick-fire half-centuries from Sanju Samson (68) and in-form batter Riyan Parag (76) fired RR to 196-3 in 20 overs. Chasing the daunting total, GT skipper Shubman scripted history with his gritty knock while late flourish from Rashid and Rahul Tewatia fashioned an impressive win for the Titans. Architecting a thrilling final-over finish, Rashid smashed a boundary on the final ball to help GT edge past RR in their Jaipur fortress. Reserving high praise for the GT all-rounder after the IPL humdinger, batting legend Gavaskar lauded Rashid for his commitment.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

ALSO READ: 'Even in the Indian team, Siraj told me...': Shubman Gill's revelation on 'most hated partnership in IPL'

‘Look at the way he gives everything’: Gavaskar on Rashid

"Yeah he didn't hit the wickets like he usually does, but when he was needed with the bat he came and delivered. This is the reason he's such a wanted player by franchises all around the world. They want him because they can see his commitment, batting, bowling and fielding. Look at the way he gives everything while he's fielding. Bowlers sometimes can be a little concerned about diving on their bowling shoulder, because if they dislocate their shoulder careers are in threat,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

'Another cricketer who is not playing in this IPL'

Comparing Rashid to Stokes, former India skipper Gavaskar also spoke at length about the dedication of the England all-rounder towards all aspects of the game. To manage his workload and fitness, Stokes opted not to feature in the 2024 season of the IPL. The former Chennai Super Kings star also made himself unavailable for the ICC T20 World Cup. "Not with Rashid Khan, he just wants to give 100%. There's another cricketer who is not playing in this IPL but who's again similar is Ben Stokes. Anytime you see Ben Stokes batting, bowling or fielding he's a 100%, he gives it everything. And those are the cricketers that coaches and captains want, they might not always deliver but you know the percentage is not going to be anything less than a 100%," Gavaskar added.