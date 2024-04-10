IPL Live Score 2024, RR vs GT: Yashasvi Jaiswal's form in focus as unbeaten Rajasthan Royals face Gujarat Titans

IPL Live Score 2024 RR vs GT: Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals are the only unbeaten side remaining in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League, and they will aim at keeping the tag when they meet the inconsistent Gujarat Titans in Match 24 of the season on Wednesday. The Royals received a big boost in their previous game as their star opener, Jos Buttler, returned to run-scoring with a remarkable unbeaten century against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Titans, meanwhile, faced defeats in their last two matches to Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively, and will be desperate to get back to winning ways....Read More

Despite Rajasthan's flawless start to the season with four consecutive wins, one of the major concerns for the side is Yashasvi Jaiswal's poor run. The Indian youngster came to the IPL on the back of a splendid five-Test series against England, where he ended as the side's highest run-scorer. Howver, Jaiswal's personal contributions have been limited in the ongoing season, accumulating just 39 runs across four games.

Fortunately for the Royals, the resurgence of Jos Buttler was opportune. The Englishman struck an unbeaten century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, adding to the team's momentum. Sanju Samson has been a standout leader, amassing 178 runs with two half-centuries in four outings. Notably, Riyan Parag's performance has been a revelation, too, as he currently ranks third in the tournament's run-scoring list with 185 runs and two unbeaten fifties.

Rajasthan Royals also boast a formidable bowling attack featuring Trent Boult, Nandre Burger, and Yuzvendra Chahal, who has excelled with eight wickets, the second-highest tally so far. However, Ravichandran Ashwin's subdued form, with just one wicket in four matches at an economy rate of eight runs per over, remains a concern.

On the opposing side, Gujarat Titans have experienced a mixed campaign with two wins and three losses in five games. Led by Shubman Gill, Titans will aim to avoid a third consecutive defeat against a formidable Rajasthan Royals squad.

Gill has had a decent tournament, scoring 183 runs with a striking rate of close to 147. The side's no.3, Sai Sudharsan, has also contributed runs but is yet to secure a half-century in the tournament. The pair will be crucial in setting the tone at the top of the order.

Experienced campaigners Mohit Sharma and Umesh Yadav have spearheaded Gujarat's bowling attack, although they faced challenges against Punjab Kings' lesser-known players in the previous match. The Afghan trio of Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, and Noor Ahmad will need to elevate their performance to support the team's bowling efforts.

With Rajasthan Royals seeking to maintain their unbeaten streak and Gujarat Titans eager to bounce back, the upcoming clash promises an intriguing battle between two determined sides in the IPL 2024 season.

Here's all you need to know about RR vs GT clash at IPL 2024: