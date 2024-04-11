'Even in the Indian team, Siraj told me...': Shubman Gill's revelation on 'most hated partnership in IPL'

Shubman Gill has been one of the most consistent batters for India in all formats of the game. Be it Test or T20s, the right-hander hasn’t failed to impress. The 2023 season saw Gill going through the form of his life where he notched tons after in every format for the Indian team. The 2023 IPL season was no different for him as he went on to become the highest run-scorer for Gujarat Titans. Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur(AFP)

Gill scored 890 runs in 17 matches, which included three centuries and four fifties. One of his tons came against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where GT chased down 198 in 19.1 overs.

The clash saw Gill scoring 104 of 52 balls, where he also built a 123-run stand along with Vijay Shankar, who hit 53 runs off 35 deliveries.

In a video posted by Jio Cinema, Shubman Gill jokingly spoke about how his partnership with Vijay Shankar was the most hated one.

“I think this is the most hated partnership in the IPL (laughs with Vijay Shankar). Even in the Indian team, Siraj (who plays for RCB) told me that they don't talk about my innings as much as they do about Vijay. He was playing anything,” Gill said, as quoted by NDTV.

Gill played a key role in the Titans reaching the final, where they faced a defeat to the Chennai Super Kings. Later in the year, Gill was eventually named the captain of the side after Hardik Pandya left the Titans for Mumbai Indians.

Titans on 6th

On Wednesday, the GT registered a much-needed win over the high-flying Rajasthan Royals in the 2024 season, thus climbing up to the sixth spot with six points to their name. GT have had a mixed season so far, securing three wins and conceding three defeats.

While Gill scored a valiant 76 in the game, he was also seen losing his temper over a decision by the umpire during RR's innings. The incident took place when Mohit Sharma was bowling in the 17th over.

The final ball of the over was given wide by the umpire which led to Gill going upstairs. The third umpire initially called it a fair delivery but then called it a wide. Shubhman Gill was livid with the decision and had a long discussion with the umpire. However, the decision did not turn in his favour.