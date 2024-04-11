Sanju Samson faces stern BCCI action over code of conduct breach during RR vs GT match, slapped with INR 12 lakh fine

Gujarat Titans put an end to Rajasthan Royals' impressive four-match winning streak in the IPL 2024 with a thrilling three-wicket victory on Wednesday. The Titans clawed their way back in the final five overs of their 196-run chase, chasing down 73 runs from the last 30 balls. Despite the loss, the Royals maintain their top position on the table ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders, but their captain, Sanju Samson, has been slapped with a fine. Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson plays a shot during the match against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2024 (RR-X)

The Rajasthan Royals captain has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate against the Titans. “As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Samson was fined ₹12 lakhs,” a release from the IPL stated.

The match came down to the wire, with the Titans needing a composed finish from bowling all-rounder Rashid Khan to seal their third win of the season. With just one ball remaining, Rashid sealed the win in style, smashing the delivery from Avesh Khan to the boundary for four runs and propelling Gujarat Titans to a final score of 199-7, thus clinching a dramatic victory.

RR had a terrific outing with the bat despite a slow start, as Samson continued to showcase his sublime form with an unbeaten 68 off just 38 deliveries during the first innings of the game in Jaipur. Riyan Parag, who made a blistering start to the league, also played a scintillating knock of 76 runs off 48 balls, propelling Rajasthan Royals to an imposing total of 196/3 after being asked to bat.

For the Titans, Shubman Gill fought valiantly with a splendid 72 off 44 balls, holding the innings together for the major part. However, it was Rahul Tewatia (22 off 11) and Rashid Khan (24* off 11 balls) who orchestrated a stunning comeback in a thrilling last-ball finish.

In his season debut, Royals' pacer Kuldeep Sen made a significant impact, claiming three crucial wickets before facing pressure in the death overs.

The Royals will return to action on April 13 when they take on the inconsistent Punjab Kings, who faced a heartbreaking two-run defeat in their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Titans, meanwhile, will now enjoy a significant break before returning to action on April 17, when they host the Delhi Capitals.