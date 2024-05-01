Sunil Gavaskar explains crucial 'KKR' factor behind Rinku Singh's unexpected absence from India's T20 World Cup squad

The exclusion of big-hitting Rinku Singh from the main India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas has raised eyebrows. Rinku was a breakout star following last year's IPL and consequently produced brilliant performances with the bat after being picked for the national team. In 15 T20Is, Rinku scored at a brilliant 176.23, remaining unbeaten in 11 innings to notch up 356 runs. Rinku Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals(PTI)

Rinku was named among the reserves in the travelling party alongside Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan, indicating that the selectors have opted for alternatives based on current form and performance. Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar believes the same; he attributed Rinku's exclusion to the left-handed batter's lacklustre form in the ongoing IPL.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Additionally, Gavaskar also believes that Rinku didn't have as many opportunities in KKR's batting lineup this year; Venkatesh Iyer was promoted ahead of Rinku in the order. The 26-year-old batter has only faced 82 deliveries in the whole season so far.

"Maybe his form in this particular edition of the IPL hasn't been great. He hasn't had that many opportunities (with KKR), maybe that's the reason why they've (selectors) not picked him," Gavaskar told Sports Today.

Rinku has scored 123 runs in eight IPL innings this year, averaging 20.50; he remained unbeaten in two matches. What may have worked against Rinku is a lack of big score in any of his innings in IPL 2024. His highest score for the Knight Riders this year so far is 26, which might have been the trigger for selectors to push him down in the list when put in contention against the likes of Shivam Dube, who has had an excellent season with the Chennai Super Kings so far.

Rinku's absence from the main squad is, yet again, a reminder of the intense competition for spots in the Indian team. Despite having a strong record in 15 T20Is previously, Rinku's recent form quite likely brought about his exclusion from the 15-member touring party.

Can still make it to the squad

The ICC permits changes to the existing squad till May 25, meaning there is a possibility that Rinku can still make it back into the final 15.

India will begin their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign on June 5 against Ireland, and take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a blockbuster showdown in New York on June 9.