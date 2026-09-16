Sunil Gavaskar explains how Sanju Samson can score consistently: ‘If he keeps doing that…’

Sanju Samson made a strong statement with a terrific half-century against Afghanistan in the second T20I, answering questions over his place in India’s playing XI. Samson has been in and out of the side in recent times despite playing a key role in India’s T20 World Cup triumph. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed 57 off just 22 balls, hitting seven fours and four sixes, to remind everyone of what he can do when given a chance. With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waiting in the wings, Samson needed a performance like this to keep himself in the mix. He was not picked for the T20I series against Zimbabwe, where Sooryavanshi was named Player of the Series, making his latest knock even more significant.
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Batting great Sunil Gavaskar praised Samson for the way he built his innings against Afghanistan, pointing out that the batter did not rush his shots early on and took his time before going after the bowlers. The former India captain feels that kind of approach, along with the number of opportunities openers get in T20 cricket, can help Samson score consistently.
"It's sometimes the consistency that you want and because the openers get most of the strike in a 20-over game, they have the most opportunities to score. Sometimes, like today, he played himself in and he started hammering the balls only later. If he keeps on doing that, I don't think he'll ever fail. He'll keep on getting 50s and 60s every time," Gavaskar told the broadcasters.
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Deep Dive
What did Sunil Gavaskar say about Sanju Samson's batting approach against Afghanistan?
Sunil Gavaskar praised Sanju Samson for taking his time to build his innings before attacking, suggesting that this approach could lead to consistent scoring.
Why was Sanju Samson's performance significant in the context of team selection?
Samson's half-century was crucial as it came during a period of competition for the opening slot, especially with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's strong performances in previous matches.
How can Sanju Samson improve his chances of scoring consistently in T20 cricket?
Gavaskar believes that if Samson continues to acclimate to the pace of the game before going aggressive, he will keep scoring well, potentially achieving scores of 50s and 60s regularly.
Since the 2026 T20 World Cup final, Samson had managed just 100 runs in six matches at an average of 16.66 before Tuesday’s game against Afghanistan. His 57 off 22 balls in the second T20I accounted for more than half of those runs, giving him a much-needed boost after a lean run.
Gavaskar's advice to Samson
Gavaskar also pointed out that Samson’s tendency to go after the bowling from the very first ball can sometimes work against him, especially when there is no need to force the pace early in the innings. The former India captain believes Samson has the game to score heavily if he gives himself some time at the crease.
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"It's only when he looks to try and go bang-bang from the first ball, and then you have to do that if you're chasing 190 or 200, then there is no option of doing that. But he's a terrific player," said Gavaskar.
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.