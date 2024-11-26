Gavaskar's 'Harbhajan-Symonds row' mention in fiery rant on Australian media: 'With Perth win India showed they'll...'

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, on Monday, took a brutal dig at the Australian media after India claimed a memorable 295-run win in the opening Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Gavaskar recalled all the times Australian media criticised Indian cricket or the players, saying that the win in Perth showed that the team can beat Australia in the five-Test series. Sunil Gavaskar fumed at Australian media after India's win in Perth(PTI)

Barring the opening two sessions, where India were folded for just 150 runs, the visitors, who already were under pressure having succumbed to an unprecedented 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand, roared back after the Jasprit Bumrah-led bowling attack put on an impressive show in both the innings to help India secure their second-biggest win in Australia.

Speaking to India Today after the win, Gavaskar recalled India's only other victory in Perth against Australia, in 2008 under Anil Kumble, saying that it came right after Australian media had criticised India over the Harbhajan Singh-Andrew Symonds incident in Sydney. He also remembered how Australian media outlets questioned legality of Suryakumar Yadav's boundary-line catch in the T20 World Cup final earlier this year in June.

The India batting legend reckoned the win in Perth on Monday was mouth-shutting response to the Aussie media and adding that the team showed they will “thrash” Australia in the series.

“After that period of dominance from West Indies, Australia were on top for about 10-15 years, and that is why they did not face a defeat as big as this. Now Indian cricket, in the last 15 years....remember India's win at Perth in 2007/08 series came right after that controversy between Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds, which was followed by criticism from Australian media. So that win in Perth, and the win this time, it shows that each time Australian media goes against India...now remember that Suryakumar Yadav catch in T20 World Cup final. There was so many things being written in the media in Australia question the legality of that catch. How can you sitting right here in Australia question if Suryakumar's feet touched the ground? That is why our team showed that we are a side you will thrash you in this series,” he said.

India lead Border-Gavaskar Trophy series by 1-0

Few had given India a chance in Perth, let alone in the series. The predictions were largely based on their recent loss at home against New Zealand. It was the first time India had lost a home series in 12 years, and their first-ever whitewash on home turf (in a series of minimum three Tests). Moreover, Rohit Sharma was absent from the series opener, while there was considerable concern about Virat Kohli's form.

But India proved their critics wrong with a dominating show at the Optus Stadium to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The second Test, pink-ball game, will be begin in Adelaide on December 6.