Sunil Gavaskar livid after Yashasvi Jaiswal 'wrongly given out': 'Shut down use of technology right away. As simple'

India great Sunil Gavaskar was absolutely furious when Yashasvi Jaiswal was controversially given out caught behind as India collapsed to a massive 184-run defeat against Australia in the 4th Test in Melbourne on Saturday. Jaiswal, India's last hope, was batting on 84, when the third umpire ruled him out caught behind off the bowling of Pat Cummins, despite the ultra-edge detecting no spike. The official, Bangladesh's Sharfuddoula Saikat, instead went with his own judgment, trusting the naked eye as he saw the ball's trajectory deviate after it passed Jaiswal's gloves and bat. Yashasvi Jaiswal wears a dejected look after being given out(Getty)

What divided experts was the fact that when an umpire decides a batter is not out, clear evidence is needed, which, during DRS, is the ultra-edge. And since there was no spike on it, some viewers felt Jaiswal should not have been given out. As for the deviation, Gavaskar reckons it was nothing more than an 'Optical Illusion' and reckons a discussion between the umpires and the match referee should be due because of what transpired in the last 45 minutes of the Boxing Day Test match. He also questioned the use of technology if it's not going to be taken into consideration anyway.

"There would probably be conversations with the match referee and the umpires. If the technology is not to be taken, the evidence of the technology is not to be taken, then why have it at all? That is something that will definitely be the query as long as the Indians are concerned. Yes, it looked as if it might have gone off the gloves, but that can be Optical Illusion. Often, we see that when the ball is brand new, it goes near the edge of the bat and then moves away. And that is something the optical illusion from those watching here is that it has taken a nick," Gavaskar said while commentating on Channel Seven.

'Shut down use of technology right away', Gavaskar fumes

Jaiswal's dismissal was a pivotal moment in the game. India had lost three quick wickets after lunch, and with a set Jaiswal, India's hopes of a draw were very much alive as his partner at the other end, Washington Sundar, is more than a capable batter. But Jaiswal's wicket, with more than 17 overs still left on the clock, all but sealed the game for Australia as Cummins, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon combined to wipe out India's tail and take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy with one match to go.

"Why are we using technology? It's to consider snicko. You cannot go by optical illusion. The batter was standing there. It's definitely not out as per me. If the snicko showed a spike or something, it would have been a different case altogether. This is a totally wrong decision. If you are to go by optical illusion, then shut down the use of technology right away. It's as simple," added Gavaskar.