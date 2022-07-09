'You can have ankle or knee injuries. But why are they facing...': Gavaskar makes alarming remark on Team India stars

Team India is currently in England where the side is taking part in a T20I series against Jos Buttler's men. India had lost the rescheduled fifth and final Test against England by seven wickets earlier this week, but made a winning return in the shortest format of the game as Rohit Sharma's side crushed the hosts by 50 runs in the first game in Southampton. Rohit was forced to remain unavailable for the fifth Test due to Covid-19 infection, while his opening partner KL Rahul also suffered from sports hernia. Also Read | 'If you can drop Ashwin from Tests...': Kapil Dev explains why Virat Kohli could lose his spot in India's T20I squad

Team India has been plagued by multiple injuries to key players over the past few months; most of them, however, were related to hamstrings. In December, Rohit faced a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the South Africa tour. Two months later, Deepak Chahar also faced a similar injury that not only forced him out of Sri Lanka T20Is but also ruled the star out of the 2022 Indian Premier League.

Rahul himself had suffered from a hamstring injury during the second ODI of the series against West Indies in February earlier this year. Following the multiple incidences of such injuries in the Indian setup, Gavaskar pointed out that the BCCI should take a look over why problems relating to hamstring have increased in Team India.

"Injuries can happen at any time. You can be the world's fittest player and you can get injured. That's the nature of the sport. Y.ou can't be 100 percent sure.

"Ideally, you want them to be available for India every single time. If you look at the workload, you might ask them to not play some matches. But when you want to play for your country, you want to play every single game. It's about that honour.

“In Rohit Sharma's case, it was Covid and it can happen anytime. But I think the one thing Indian cricket board should be looking at is why are players having hamstring injuries. You can have an ankle injury, or knee injury while, say, trying to stop the ball. But why are Indian players suffering from hamstring injuries? That is something the board have to look at,” Gavaskar said on Sports Today.

Hamstring injury is a sign of a fitness issue in a player, and since the BCCI have set up high standards for selection on basis of fitness, Gavaskar noted the rise in hamstring injuries among Indian players.

