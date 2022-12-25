'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Virat Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' wild celebration in 2nd Test

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar reacted to Virat Kohli's heated altercation with the Bangladesh cricketers following their wild celebration of his wicket late on Day 3 in the second Test in Mirpur. Kohli was dismissed while trying to play a forward defence off Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the 20th over of India's second innings. Mominul Haque took a good low catch to send the former India captain packing after a struggling 22-ball 1-run knock.

There was no stopping Miraz, who ran towards his teammates, screaming his lungs out. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, senior batter Mushfiquir Rahim and pretty much all the Bangladesh players started celebrating wildly. Something was said to Kohli at that very moment. The veteran right-handed batter did not take that lightly. He stood his ground and said a few words to the Bangladesh cricketers joined in a huddle.

Watch: Kohli fumes, charges at Shakib, umpires forced to step in as tempers fly

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan walked across, Kohli went towards him and pointed his finger to the huddle. Kohli walked back only after the umpires stepped in.

"Somebody might have said something. I was on-air, I'm sure. I didn't see anything. Sunny bhai was asking who said what. I'm not really sure what exactly happened. The celebrations started and they were quite away from Kohli. But he was not happy at all," said former Bangladesh cricketer Athar Ali Khan in the post-match show on Sony Sports Network.

Gavaskar had a slightly different take. The former India captain said the roots for Saturday's action were in the first Test in Chattogram when Kohli and Mohammed Siraj had mimicked Litton Das after getting him out.

"In the first Test, something happened when Litton Das put his hand to his ear and said something to Siraj. He got two balls later. I wasn't there but I read about it. Kohli and Siraj also tucked their hands behind their ears to mimic Siraj.

"These things happen. Litton Das is one of Bangladesh's foremost batters so India were delighted with his wicket. Now you know Virat Kohli is the best batter in the world. So getting his wicket and the fact that he had done the thing in the first Test, it's not easily forgotten," Gavaskar said.

