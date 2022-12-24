Watch: Virat Kohli fumes, charges at Shakib, umpires forced to step in after Bangladesh players' wild celebration

Virat Kohli had a nightmarish day in the field on Day 3 of the Indian vs Bangladesh second Test in Mirpur. He failed to grasp a couple of chances in the slips, which allowed Litton Das to add crucial runs to his and Bangladesh's total and when it was his turn to bat in a tricky situation where India were in desperate need of a counter-punch from their best batter on a pitch that had a lot of turn for the spinners with the new ball, he got out cheaply to Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was in top form, having just dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill, got one to grip and turn from the rough in the penultimate ball of the 20th over of India's second innings. Kohli, as he does so often while playing the off-spinner on a turning track, committed to the front foot without taking the drift and turn into consideration. The ball spun and caught the inside edge of his bat.

Watch: Pujara gets himself into tangle in unusual dismissal during 2nd Test

Mominul Haque, who was standing at forward short leg, anticipated brilliantly and dived forward to take a low catch. This was sort of a redemption for Mominul, who had dropped India stand-in captain KL Rahul's catch in the first over of Shakib Al Hasan.

The real drama, however, started after the catch was taken. The Bangladesh players were off to a wild celebration and quite understandably so as Kohli's wicket was a huge one in the context of the game and India were now four down for 37 in their 145-run chase. Kohli was not at all happy with the way the Bangladesh players celebrated. He stood his ground for quite some time and then turned towards the celebrating Bangladesh fielders and mouthed a few words.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan took note of that and looked at Kohli. The former India captain was then seen charging towards Shakib to complain about some of his teammates. He had a few words with Shakib before the umpires intervened. The veteran right-hander finally made his way back to the hut for 1 off 22 balls.

Watch Video: Virat Kohli fumes at Bangladesh cricketers' wild celebration of his wicket

It was not clear who Kohli was pointing at but the batting great seemed really unimpressed. Replays showed Miraz, Shakib himself, Mushfiqur Rahim, and a few other Bangladesh cricketers screaming as soon as Kohli's wicket fell.

India were on a precarious 45/4 at stumps after 14 wickets tumbled on a frenetic day of Test cricket-- half of them in the final session alone.

Axar Patel, promoted to number four, was batting on 26 at stumps with nightwatchman Jaydev Unadkat on three at the other end.

Earlier, Bangladesh posted 231 in their second innings largely because of Litton Das' sparkling 73 before being all out in the final session.

