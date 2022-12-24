Home / Cricket / Watch: Pujara gets himself into a tangle in unusual dismissal after being outfoxed by Mehidy Hasan in 2nd Test vs BAN

Watch: Pujara gets himself into a tangle in unusual dismissal after being outfoxed by Mehidy Hasan in 2nd Test vs BAN

cricket
Published on Dec 24, 2022 04:33 PM IST

Cheteshwar Pujara was the second batter to dismiss as he was outfoxed by the brilliance of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, leaving the India batter to depart in an unusual manner on Saturday.

Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissal in second innings of second Test vs Bangladesh
Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissal in second innings of second Test vs Bangladesh
ByHT Sports Desk

After setting a target of 145 against India in the second and final Test match of the series in Dhaka, Bangladesh spinners got off to a sensational start in the final innings, picking four wickets between themselves in just 20 overs in the final session of Day 3. Cheteshwar Pujara was the second batter to dismiss as he was outfoxed by the brilliance of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, leaving the India batter to depart in an unusual manner on Saturday. (India vs Bangladesh Live Score 2nd Test Day 3)

The dismissal had happened in the first ball of the eighth over. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan made a bowling change to bring in Mehidy into the attack. Pujara stuck to his tactic of charging down the track against spinners while Mehidy, following the batter's movement, dragged his length back a bit. The ball got a faint inside edge, hit his pad and then went on the bounces towards the wicketkeeper.

ALSO READ: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath reveals MS Dhoni's reaction at Ben Stokes' joining, breaks silence on captaincy for IPL 2023

Nurul Hasan was a bit late to break the stumps as Pujara made an effort to get inside the crease. There was a huge appeal from Bangladesh instantly, but a faint appeal from the wicketkeeper himself hinted that Pujara might have survived the scare. However replays showed otherwise. Pujara's bat was in the air with Nurul had dislodged the bails. The India batter walked back scoring just six runs off 12 balls.

Overall, India closed Day 3 at 45 for four with Mehidy Hasan Miraz picking three wickets, which included that of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli as well. India have reduced the target down to 100 runs now with Axar Patel batting on 26* off 54 alongside nightwatchman 3*.

"We just tried to be positive, the wicket was turning, so we had to bowl well against them, they have some really good batters. If we get two early wickets in the morning, we can go for the win," said Mehidy at the end of Day 3.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
indian cricket team cheteshwar pujara india vs bangladesh + 1 more
indian cricket team cheteshwar pujara india vs bangladesh

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out