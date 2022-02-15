'If given responsibility, you'll see him as different player altogether': Gavaskar picks RCB's next captain for IPL 2022

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Monday picked Virat Kohli's successor as Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) new captain for the impending 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

RCB had headed into the mega auction last week end in Bengaluru with an added purpose of finding a new skipper after Kohli had stepped down from the role at the end of IPL 2021. And the franchise found two options in Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik, both of whom were picked on the first day of the event.

However, Gavaskar, in conversation with Sports Tak, felt that RCB should give the responsibility to Glenn Maxwell, who was retained ahead of the auction along with Kohli and Mohammed Siraj. The legendary batter feels that if given the responsibility to lead the side, IPL will witness a different side of Maxwell altogether.

“I think if Glenn Maxwell is given the responsibility then a different kind of Maxwell will be seen in IPL. Last year he batted brilliantly probably keeping the mega auction in mind, but he was retained after that, which was good, I guess, for him.”

"We have often seen that players who bat well but score 30-40 runs quickly and get out without getting the job done- especially when suppose the team requires 70 or 80 runs more. But when these same players are given a responsibility then they played well showing better shot selection. So if Maxwell is given the captaincy, he will score more and play better," he said.

Speaking on the subject on Saturday, Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket Operations at RCB, revealed that while the franchise has three leadership options, they are yet to have a discussion over it.

"We have not had that discussion yet. We have three great leaders now in the form of Maxwell, Virat, and Faf du Plessis. We are really happy with those three leaders, we also have Josh Hazlewood as a leader from a bowling point of view. So we are happy with the group, we will make a decision regarding captaincy after the auction," he said.