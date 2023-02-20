Home / Cricket / 'At Captain’s home': Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri reunite with 1983 World Cup stars after India retain BGT

Updated on Feb 20, 2023 04:39 PM IST

Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar used the extra time they have in New Delhi after India's win over Australia in the second Test within three days.

India's second Test against Australia ended two days early and that gave all involved in the match a chance to stretch their legs. This includes the commentators, among whom were former India captains Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri and the duo decided to meet up with their old 1983 World Cup teammates in Delhi after the game.

Gavaskar and Shastri shared photos of the occasion on their Instagram handle. Apart from the pair, the team's captain Kapil Dev, Madan Lal, Kirti Azad and Sunil Valson can be seem in the photos. "Wonderful to catch up with the Delhi boys of the ‘83 World Cup team at skipper Kapil’s home. Celebrated India’s win in the Delhi Test. Great dinner, great conversations and a great evening," said Gavaskar in his post. “Enjoying a great evening at the Captain’s home in the capital with my colleagues of 83 after India’s sweeping success,” said Shastri.

India's victory at the 1983 World Cup is regarded as one of the greatest underdog stories in the history of the tournament. The team led by Kapil were rank outsiders when the tournament began and they were facing the mighty West Indies, winners of the last two editions of the tournament, in their opening game itself. However, India ended up beating the West Indies by 34 runs. They would go on to mount several improbable wins before beating the West Indies again in the final, successfully defending a meagre target of 183 against a batting lineup that boasted the likes of Gordon Greenidge, Desmond Haynes, Viv Richards, captain Clive Lloyd and Larry Gomes.

In the series that Shastri and Gavaskar are currently commentating on, India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead, thus retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for a fourth consecutive time. While Australia looked to be in the game for the first two days of the second Test, their batting order capitulated on the third day with Ravindra Jadeja taking figures of 7/42. India then chased down the target of 115 with six wickets to spare.

