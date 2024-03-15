'Sunil Gavaskar sir, thanks for comparing but...' Dhruv Jurel's reply to 'another MS Dhoni' remark

One of the biggest positives for India at the end of the arduous England Test series was the revelation of Dhruv Jurel. Since Rishabh Pant's accident in December 2022, India have struggled to find an able wicketkeeper-batter. And while Ishan Kishan did give a glimpse of hope last year, his decision to take a break last December left the team management struggling to find options yet again. However, through the course of the recently-concluded contest against England, Jurel fit the role both with the keeping gloves and with the bat, which even sparked MS Dhoni comparisons. Dhruv Jurel responded to Sunil Gavaskar's 'another MS Dhoni' compliment

It was in Ranchi, Dhoni's hometown, where Jurel carved out a match-winning knock of 90, with his composed approach under pressure reminding the Sunil Gavaskar of the legendary Indian glovesman.

"Of course he has batted well, but his keeping, his work behind the stumps has been equally brilliant. Just by looking at his game awareness, I want to say that he is another MS Dhoni in the making. I know there can never be another MSD but you know the presence of mind that he has, MSD also when he started, it was that. And Jurel has that game awareness. Street-smart cricketer," Gavaskar said on air as Jurel's efforts helped India counter the first-innings deficit before claiming a five-wicket win to clinch the series with a match in hand.

Reacting to the comparison on Friday, at the India Today Conclave, Jurel thanked Gavaskar for the compliment before paying the ultimate tribute to Dhoni.

“Thank you so much Gavaskar sir for comparing me with Dhoni sir. But I want to say personally that no one can replicate what Dhoni sir has done. There is only one Dhoni. Always was and always will be. For me, I just want to be Dhruv Jurel. Whatever I do, I want to do as Dhruv Jurel,” he said. “But Dhoni sir is a legend and he will always remain like that."

The former India captain had later clarified the remark saying that while there would never be an other Dhoni, if Jurel can consistently put on a show similar to that seen in Ranchi, it would be great for Indian cricket.

"When MS Dhoni was of his age, he too had the same situation awareness. And that is why I said, Jurel is like MS Dhoni. No one can become MS Dhoni. There is only one MS Dhoni. But if Jurel can manage to do even some portion of the things Dhoni did then it would be great for Indian cricket," Gavaskar told Sports Tak.

Jurel will next be seen in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, where he will play for Rajasthan Royals. An impressive show in the tournament could also see the youngster making his case for the T20 World Cup in June with the wicketkeeping spot still up for grabs.

"To be honest, I don't have to think much; let's just control the controllable," he said.