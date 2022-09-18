Gavaskar takes dig at Vengsarkar, Azharuddin's T20 WC remarks with no-nonsense response: 'It can demoralise the players'

Analysis, remarks and disappointments have been a common affair which every team faces whenever the squad is announced for a series or a big multi-nation tournament like the T20 World Cup. The selection committee for the Indian cricket team are facing a similar ever since their T20 World Cup team was announced earlier this week. Veterans like Mohammad Azharuddin and Dilip Vengsarkar have been among the first to have expressed their disappointment at the selectors, but former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has responded to their criticism with a no-nonsense reply while urging them back the team after the selection.

Moments after the 15-member squad was announced, former India captain and incumbent Hyderabad Cricket Association president, Mohammad Azharuddin admitted that the exclusion of two players have left him surprised. He had tweeted saying, "Surprised at the omission of Shreyas Iyer and Md. Shami from the main squad. Shreyas Iyer instead of Deepak Hooda and Md. Shami in the place of Harshal Patel would be my choice."

Days later, former chief selector Vengsarkar, spoke much on the same lines while adding two other names during his interview with the Indian Express, saying, "I would have picked Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik and Shubman Gill for the T20 World Cup. Would have given them a long run in T20Is because they all had a brilliant IPL season."

Speaking to the same publication, Gavaskar took at dig at their World Cup analysis opining that once a team is selected, the squad should be backed rather than pointing out the weaknesses. He in fact backed the Rohit Sharma-led side to win the elusive trophy and end India's ICC title drought since 2013 Champions Trophy win.

"I believe that this team, with a bit of luck that every team needs, can bring home the trophy. Once the team is selected, then it’s our India team and we all have to back it. We shouldn’t question selections and omissions as it can demoralise some of the players," he said.

India have been clubbed with Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa in their T20 World Cup group which will also have two qualifiers, which are yet to be decided.

