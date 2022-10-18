'England will go through...': Sunil Gavaskar, Moody come up with identical picks for ICC T20 World Cup final

With Rohit Sharma-led Team India warming up for the Super 12 stage of the ICC World T20 2022 in the ongoing practice matches, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar and ex-Australian all-rounder Tom Moody were asked to pick the two finalists of the showpiece event on Monday. Gearing up for the business end of the T20 World Cup, title contenders India and defending champions Australia played out a thrilling practice match at The Gabba yesterday.

Sharing their views ahead of the build-up to the action-packed contest in Brisbane, Moody and Gavaskar backed Rohit-led Team India to enter the summit clash of the T20 World Cup in Australia. Champions in the 2007 edition of the ICC event, Rohit-led Team India outclassed Aaron Finch-led Australia by 6 runs in the final-over thriller at The Gabba.

Speaking to Star Sports in the build-up to the encounter, batting legend Gavaskar opted to throw his weight behind the defending champions. The former Indian skipper feels India and Australia are favourites to enter the final of the T20 World Cup. "India, definitely. And because I am in Australia so I am going to say Australia," Gavaskar said.

Though Moody echoed the same sentiments, the former Australian cricketer also observed that England and Pakistan have the potential to join India and Australia in the top four at the T20 World Cup. “I am going to give you the top four. Australia, England will go through from their group. I think Pakistan and India would be leading the other group. The finalists, I have to say Australia and India,” Moody said.

After playing their final warm-up game against New Zealand in Brisbane, Rohit-led Team India will meet arch-rivals Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Defending champions Australia are scheduled to square off against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in their tournament opener at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

