Sunil Narine etches his name in IPL folklore, becomes first overseas player to achieve monumental feat

Sunil Narine entered one of the IPL’s most exclusive bowling clubs on Sunday, becoming the first overseas player to complete 200 wickets in the tournament during Kolkata Knight Riders’ match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Sunil Narine became the first overseas bowler to take 200 wickets in IPL.(REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Narine reached the landmark when he bowled Salil Arora during SRH’s innings, moving from 199 to 200 IPL wickets. He did not stop there. The KKR spinner then finished his spell with another wicket off the final ball of his four-over quota, removing Ishan Kishan to end with figures of 4-0-31-2.

Narine joins Chahal and Bhuvneshwar in 200-wicket club

The wicket of Arora made Narine only the third bowler in IPL history to reach the 200-wicket mark. Yuzvendra Chahal remains the tournament’s highest wicket-taker, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar had earlier become the first fast bowler to enter the 200-wicket club.

Narine’s entry is different because of the overseas layer. Several overseas bowlers have dominated the IPL across phases, but none had previously reached the 200-wicket mark. Dwayne Bravo, Lasith Malinga and Rashid Khan have all shaped the league’s bowling history, but Narine is now the first non-Indian cricketer to cross that line.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} It is also a Kolkata Knight Riders record of enormous weight. Narine has spent his entire IPL career with KKR since arriving in 2012, making this not just a personal milestone but a franchise landmark. For a league where overseas players often move between teams and roles, Narine’s 200 wickets with one franchise carry rare continuity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is also a Kolkata Knight Riders record of enormous weight. Narine has spent his entire IPL career with KKR since arriving in 2012, making this not just a personal milestone but a franchise landmark. For a league where overseas players often move between teams and roles, Narine’s 200 wickets with one franchise carry rare continuity. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The milestone arrived in a spell that reflected the familiar Narine template. He was not just used as a defensive option. He struck through the middle phase, broke SRH’s flow, and then at the end of his spell removed Ishan Kishan, who had been set and was looking to push Hyderabad towards a stronger finish. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The milestone arrived in a spell that reflected the familiar Narine template. He was not just used as a defensive option. He struck through the middle phase, broke SRH’s flow, and then at the end of his spell removed Ishan Kishan, who had been set and was looking to push Hyderabad towards a stronger finish. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His final ball wicket gave the spell a sharper finish. Figures of 2 for 31 in four overs may not look like a demolition job, but in the context of a high-tempo IPL innings, the wickets mattered. The first carried history. The second carried the match value. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His final ball wicket gave the spell a sharper finish. Figures of 2 for 31 in four overs may not look like a demolition job, but in the context of a high-tempo IPL innings, the wickets mattered. The first carried history. The second carried the match value. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: SRH vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Narine reaches 201 IPL wickets, removes Salil, Kishan in 16th over; Kolkata in control

KKR’s long-serving match-winner reaches another peak

Sunil Narine’s IPL career has been built on control, mystery and reinvention. He arrived as a wicket-taking spinner, became one of the league’s hardest bowlers to line up, later transformed into a powerplay batting weapon, and still remained a central bowling figure for KKR.

His best seasons have often aligned with KKR’s strongest campaigns. He was a major part of their title wins in 2012 and 2014, and remained vital when the franchise returned to the top again in 2024. Across eras, captains, coaches, auction cycles and tactical shifts, Narine has stayed relevant.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

That longevity makes the 200-wicket milestone more than just a number. It marks a career spanning IPL generations. Narine has bowled to batters who grew up watching him, outlasted several tactical trends, and retained value despite the league becoming more aggressive against spin.

For KKR, the achievement adds another chapter to one of the IPL’s most successful player-franchise associations. For the league, it creates a new overseas benchmark.

Narine is now not only KKR’s great constant. He is the first overseas bowler in IPL history to reach 200 wickets.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON