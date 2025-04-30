Sunil Narine, still the quiet match-winner for KKR

New Delhi: There’s little about Sunil Narine that’s not been said or written in his 14-year association with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Trinidadian has repeatedly proved his worth, becoming both their most capped player (186 matches) and their most successful bowler (190 wickets). That he has done that at an economy of 6.77 — best among those with over 70 matches — is another shining testament to his consistency and ability. KKR’s Sunil Narine (C) celebrates after dismissing Delhi Capitals's Faf du Plessis. (AFP)

Little wonder then that Narine has had a major role to play in all three KKR titles, none characterised better than the victorious 2024 campaign where he claimed 17 wickets and plundered 488 runs with a strike rate of 180.74. On Tuesday night, on a Kotla pitch that neither had dual pace nor offered sharp turn to the spinners, Narine again showed why KKR retained him for ₹12 crore in the mega auction.

Coming into the DC match, KKR needed to win all five of their remaining games to keep playoff chances alive. Narine answered the call with a first-ball six off Dushmantha Chameera over long-on as 25 runs came off that second over. Swinging for the fences has been Narine’s only method to bat, and as simplistic as it is, it rarely spells out his other gifts –

mindset, power, timing and confidence. He has in the past, been sorted out by quicks who would cramp him for room, but that has seemingly done little to dent his belief.

The 48-run opening partnership with Rahmanullah Gurbaz lasted only three overs, but gave KKR the momentum to post 204/9. It was their highest opening stand this season, which also explains their lying sixth on the points table.

Narine’s 16-ball 27 doesn’t appear a telling contribution but allowed Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh room to rebuild in the middle overs when DC spinners Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav bowled in tandem.

Narine then came into his own in the DC chase, running out KL Rahul with a bullet throw from short fine leg. He downplayed the effort. “Just pick up and throw the ball as hard as possible,” he quipped.

Then with Axar going great guns — the DC skipper even hit Narine for three sixes — with Faf du Plessis to have the asking rate under control, Narine struck.

Having conceded 19 runs in his first two overs, he came around the wicket and got Axar caught at covers. Four balls later, it was Tristan Stubbs’ turn to be done in. The big-hitting South African pushed forward but the ball dipped, brushed his pad and disturbed the stumps. In the space of five balls, DC had slid from 136/3 to 138/5. Two overs later, Narine had Du Plessis caught in the deep, and just like that, KKR had come back from the brink.

The importance of Narine’s second spell was not lost on his teammates. “Bringing himself back was crucial. That over he got two big wickets. That’s where all of us started to believe we’ll win the game,” Andre Russell said after the match, throwing light on his persona. “Narine is very active when on the field. A lot of guys misjudge him. He is a quiet individual, but on the park he is a leader. He has been more talkative in the last five years.”

Narine, 36 now and with over 500 T20s under his belt across leagues and for West Indies, is still motivated. “I still back myself to come back and deliver for the team. There are games you start early and struggle later, and there are games you start late. Self pride keeps me going,” he said.

The true test of a spinner’s class is when batters attack, and DC did try to put him and Varun Chakravarthy under pressure early in the chase.

“We had decided to go after their two main spinners,” Vipraj Nigam said. “But moments like these can happen where shot selection goes wrong. On such a wicket, against such a bowling line-up, it is very difficult for the new batter to come out and play shots immediately.”

KKR’s Anukul Roy termed it a “batting pitch” and Axar had called it a “190 pitch” at the toss. To still return 3/29 again proved Narine’s smouldering all-round brilliance.