Sunrisers Hyderabad announce David Warner as captain for IPL 2020

cricket

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 12:01 IST

Australian opening batsman David Warner has been appointed captain by IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. This news was confirmed by the franchise on Twitter where it said: “#OrangeArmy, our captain for #IPL2020 is @davidwarner31”.

There was also a video posted in which Warner thanked the side for giving him the role and also extended his gratitude to Kane Williamson and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for leading the side last year. He said he would try his best to help his side lift the trophy the upcoming season.

“I am thrilled to be given the captaincy for this coming IPL, I am grateful for this opportunity, I would like to thank Kane Williamson and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for leading the side last year. I would try my best to help the side lift the trophy this year,” Warner said.

In 2019, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson led the side and for a few matches and when he was injured Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaced him as the captain of the side.

Warner has been in fine form in limited overs cricket ever since he made a comeback to the Australian side after serving the ban for ball tampering.

The 13th season of Indian Premier League will kick off on March 29 with the defending champions Mumbai Indians facing the 2019 runner-up Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in the opening match, the IPL governing council announced on Saturday night. This year, there has been a massive change in the cash-rich T20 league’s schedule, as the governing council has decided to remove doubleheaders on Saturday. In the upcoming IPL season, there will only be six doubleheaders, all of them taking place on Sundays.