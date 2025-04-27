Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sunrisers Hyderabad send their players, support staff on a vacation in the middle of woeful IPL 2025 season

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 27, 2025 12:53 PM IST

With their next IPL game almost a week later, the SRH management sent the entire team, along with the support staff, to Maldives on a retreat.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have their ongoing IPL 2025 season hanging by a thread. In nine matches thus far, the 2016 champions managed just three wins to stand eighth in the points table. With their next game almost a week later, against the Gujarat Titans, the management sent the entire team, along with the support staff, to Maldives on a retreat.

SRH stand eighth in IPL 2025 points table(AFP)
SRH stand eighth in IPL 2025 points table(AFP)

The management had arranged the trip after their win by five wickets against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. The players reached the island country on Saturday itself, with the franchise posting a video of the arrival of the team members with the caption: “Sun, sea, and a team retreat for our Risers in the Maldives!”

SRH players and support staff will likely travel back to India early next week. They are expected to land in Ahmedabad by April 30, with the side slated to take on the Shubman Gill-led side on May 2.

How did SRH bounce back in Chennai?

The slow and tricky batting surfaces have been the enemy of the much-feared SRH batting line-up, which was touted at the start of the season to cross the 300-run mark in the IPL. However, it was on those surfaces where SRH got exposed and saw them lose to Mumbai Indians in an away game and two matches at home in Uppal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Daniel Vettori said that working around their batting line-up and getting the match-ups right with Kamindu Mendis in the mix served the team well against Chennai Super Kings helped them snap their losing streak.

"No, we haven't (done well on those pitches)," Vettori had said on Friday. "We've encountered them away and we've encountered them at home, so it hasn't quite matched up with our expectations around the surfaces. But the onus is on us to adapt and understand what's required."

The former New Zealand captain said moving around their players was crucial for SRH against CSK as Mendis played a vital role both with the bat and the ball.

"That's why the likes of Kamindu came into the team. That's why there was the shuffle in the batting order, putting (Heinrich) Klaasen up, Nitish (Kumar Reddy) down, to give us a more balanced approach to a chase in particular," he said.

"The initial plan was around left-right-hand combinations, and that's in a way to counter Noor (Ahmad) and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) and how good they are through those middle stages."

"A lot of the logic was picking him (Mendis) for this ground. We knew what sort of surface we'd come up against and to have a batsman who can play all types of spin, be aggressive, and hit a multitude of shots, that was the starting point," he added.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with KKR vs PBKS Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with KKR vs PBKS Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Sunrisers Hyderabad send their players, support staff on a vacation in the middle of woeful IPL 2025 season
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On