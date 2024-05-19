Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bat
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 69 of Indian Premier League, 2024. Match will start on 19 May 2024 at 03:30 PM
Venue : Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad squad -
Abdul Samad, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips, Marco Jansen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Heinrich Klaasen, Upendra Yadav, Akash Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jaydev Unadkat, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Mayank Markande, Pat Cummins, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
Punjab Kings squad -
Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Vishwanath Singh, Chris Woakes, Harshal Patel, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Tanay Thyagarajan, Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prince Choudhary, Rahul Chahar, Vidwath Kaverappa...Read More
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Scores: Playing XI
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi (In place of Jaydev Unadkat), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Punjab (Playing XI) - Jitesh Sharma (C/WK), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score: Toss Update
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Match Details
Match 69 of Indian Premier League, 2024 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings to be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.