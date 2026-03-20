Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jack Edwards ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a foot injury

Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad’s troubles don’t seem to end. In another blow on Friday, their Australian seam-bowling allrounder Jack Edwards has been ruled out of the 19th edition of the league starting March 28, on account of a foot injury. Jack Edwards made his international debut in late January. (AFP)

At the auction, the 25-year-old fetched ₹3 crore and was the only uncapped foreign player to be purchased. However, he has since represented Australia in a T20I against Pakistan in late January.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s regular captain Pat Cummins had to pull out of the initial few matches on account of a lumbar stress issue. Ishan Kishan has been asked to step into the breach for now.

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Anyway, going back to Edwards, he had a solid Big Bash League season in 2025-26. In Sydney Sixers colours, he took 19 wickets besides scoring 133 runs in 13 games in all. He debuted against Pakistan in late January in the first T20I at Lahore, and contributed 0/25 (2 overs) and five runs off six balls. Pakistan comfortably won the game though. Edwards didn’t get another opportunity in the series that the visitors lost 3-0.

Edwards also played two Sheffield Shield matches for his side after that, New South Wales. He didn’t feature in the last game of the season for his side that finished earlier this week. His last Sheffield Shield game of the season came last month though, and he retired hurt after scoring a 48-ball 46. He didn’t participate in the remainder of the game, neither batted nor bowled. He was tactically replaced due to a hamstring injury.

It must be a big blow to Edwards, after all it’s every player’s dream to feature in the IPL, all the more so for a budding player. He would have made his IPL debut this season. Now he will have to wait for the next season.

Quite a few Aussies laid low by injuries! Quite a few Australian pacers like Josh Hazlewood (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Mitchell Starc (Delhi Capitals) and Nathan Ellis (Chennai Super Kings) have been hampered by injuries ahead of the season. Hazlewood and Starc will miss the start of the season, but Ellis has been ruled out entirely.

The IPL kicks off on March 28 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. It may be noted that the entire IPL schedule is not out yet due to the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam.