Sunil Gavaskar’s hard take on Abrar Ahmed’s signing signals the death of romance between India and Pakistan cricket
Gavaskar's remarks have indeed stunned the cricket world. This is the same Gavaskar who has been known to have a friendly relationship with Pakistani players.
If words could kill, the following would.
"Although belated, the realisation that the fees that they pay to a Pakistani player, who then pays income tax to his government, which buys arms and weapons, indirectly contributes to the deaths of Indian soldiers and civilians, is making Indian entities refrain from even considering having Pakistani artistes and sportspersons.
“Whether it is an Indian entity or an overseas subsidiary of the entity that is making the payment, if the owner is Indian, then he or she is contributing to the Indian casualties.”
This is what cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar recently wrote in his column, reacting to the Indian-owned Sunrisers Leeds’ signing of Pakistani cricketer Abrar Ahmed for 190,000 pounds, which is around 2.5 crore in Indian rupees. Sunrisers Leeds, the Hundred franchise in England, are owned by the Sun Group led by Kalanithi Maran and his daughter Kavya Maran. The same group also owns Hyderabad Sunrisers in the IPL.
His remarks have indeed stunned the cricket world. Because this is the same Gavaskar who has been known to have a very friendly relationship with current and former Pakistani players. As early as February 2025, during the Champions Trophy, he appeared on a Pakistani TV show with Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. Ajay Jadeja and Nikhil Chopra were also part of the show.
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During the show, he even shared some batting tips for Babar Azam. Readers will remember that during the 2022 T20 World Cup, he met Azam in Australia in what many considered a great gesture. Two years later, at another T20 World, they met again in the USA. He has praised Azam on record.
Gavaskar has appeared on former Pakistani players’ YouTube channels. He has sent his birthday wishes to many on the other side of the border. When he turned 75 two years ago, Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas, and Mohsin Khan were among the Pakistani cricketers who wished him on his birthday.
Gavaskar in support of the often-hostile Imran Khan
Last month, he spoke in favour of Imran Khan. The former all-rounder and prime minister has been languishing in jail since 2023 over corruption charges. After reports emerged that Khan had almost lost all sight in one eye due to medical negligence, Gavaskar expressed his concerns and asked that Khan be treated humanely. In the past, he had shared media platforms with Khan and other Pakistani players several times.
It may be noted that Khan was not exactly friendly with India during his tenure as prime minister. Still, Gavaskar and Kapil Dev lent their support in his hour of need.
So, one can see there is a major shift in Gavaskar's attitude and opinion towards Pakistan. And, frankly, he can’t be blamed for this change in opinion. Things have come to a head since the Operation Sindoor in May, the short war that India and Pakistan fought.
Even during the Asia Cup held after Operation Sindoor, Gavaskar was extremely vocal and backed the Indian team’s decision not to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts.
So, it’s very obvious the romance is now dead between both sets of players. Former Pakistani players like Saqlain Mushtaq, Rashid Latif, Tanvir Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Aaqib Javed, and so many others have been venomous and jealous towards India, particularly during the team’s epic successes across formats in the last few years.
But Gavaskar taking a hard stance is something else. For one thing, he is a highly accomplished cricketer. Then he is highly educated and considered one of the most important voices in cricket worldwide, unlike the Pakistani players mentioned above. So, if he is willing to sacrifice all his good memories and relationships with Pakistani players, it’s big and significant. He is not a rabble-rouser. He must have given his comments a lot of thought before putting pen to paper or typing them out.
It’s an all-out war now, both on and off the field. Clear as day!
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More