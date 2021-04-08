IND USA
Full schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2021(Twitter/IPL)
SRH's IPL 2021 full schedule, squad, match timings and venues

Here is the full schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2021. SRH will play their first match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11 in Chennai.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 06:36 PM IST

The (SRH) will start off their IPL 2021 campaign against two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on April 11, two days after the 14th edition of Indian Premier League kickstarts on April 9. The IPL 2016 winners had pretty good season last year, finishing third on the points table but they would be disappointed not to make the finals. The David-Warner led side came in to the IPL auctions last month with the most settles side. The bought only three players - Kedar Jadhav (2 crore), Mujeeb ur Rahman (1.5 crore), J Suchith (30 lakh) - to bolster their squad for IPL 2021.

Here is the full schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2021

April 11th, Sunday, 2021, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai

April 14th, 2021, Wednesday, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai

April 17th, 2021, Saturday, 07:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai

April 21st, 2021, Wednesday, 03:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai

April 25th, 2021, Sunday, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai

April 28th, 2021 Wednesday, 07:30 PM Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi

May 2nd, 2021, Sunday, 03:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi

May 4th, 2021, Tuesday, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi

May 7th, 2021, Friday, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi

May 9th, 2021, Sunday, 07:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata

May 17th, 2021, Monday, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata

May 19th, 2021, Wednesday, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings in Bangalore

May 21st, 2021, Friday, 03:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bangalore

Topics
sunrisers hyderbad ipl 2021 indian premier league srh + 2 more
