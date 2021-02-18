IPL 2021: Full squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad after auction
The David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a poor start in the Indian Premier League 2020 edition, but later, found their footing, eventually finishing in the third position. The franchise did not release many players, keeping their core group intact, and at the 2021 auction, only decided to buy three players.
SRH were still able to make headlines after buying former Chennai Super Kings allrounder Kedar Jadhav at his base price of ₹2 crore. Jadhav had a forgettable season in the UAE - and when his name was initially called, no franchise raised their paddle.
But SRH got an opportunity to sign him again at the acceleration section of the auction, and they bought the player without being challenged by any other franchises.
SRH also bought Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman for ₹1.5 crore who was released by Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab), and J Suchith for ₹30 lakh.
Here is how SRH squad looks like after the auction:
Sunrisers Hyderabad:
Players retained: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh
Players bought: Kedar Jadhav (2 crore), Mujeeb ur Rahman (1.5 crore), J Suchith (30 lakh)
