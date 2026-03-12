Sunrisers Leeds, Indian-owned franchise, sign Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed at The Hundred auction, trigger backlash for move

Sunrisers Leeds secured the services of Abrar Ahmed at The Hundred Auction 2026. The signing has drawn attentionamid ongoing political strain between India and Pakistan, especially given the franchise's India-based ownership group, which also owns Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Before the auction, there had been widespread reports suggesting that teams owned by Indian Premier League franchise groups were unlikely to bid for players from Pakistan; however, Sunrisers made the bold move by acquiring Abrar for 190,000 pounds (approximately ₹2.3 crore). Abrar Ahmed signed by Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred. (AFP)

Ownership links between The Hundred and the Indian Premier League have grown stronger in recent years. Four franchises in the tournament - Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave and Sunrisers Leeds - now have partial ownership ties with companies that operate IPL teams.

Kavya Maran was seated at the auction table with head coach Daniel Vettori when Sunrisers Leeds made their move for Ahmed during The Hundred Auction 2026. Leeds eventually secured the mystery spinner after surpassing a bid from Trent Rockets. The signing drew attention, given that players from Pakistan have not appeared in the IPL since 2008, largely due to the long-standing political tensions between India and Pakistan.