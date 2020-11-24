e-paper
Cricket / Suresh Raina to set up cricket academy in Jammu-Kashmir

Suresh Raina to set up cricket academy in Jammu-Kashmir

Raina, during a media interaction, said that the opening of the new academy would be a good opportunity for youths to showcase their skills.

cricket Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 21:01 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jammu Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha with former cricketer Suresh Raina
Jammu Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha with former cricketer Suresh Raina(Twitter)
         

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is planning to set up a cricket academy soon in Jammu and Kashmir. The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of the union territory signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council with cricketer Suresh Raina to set up the Academy.

Raina, during a media interaction, said that the opening of the new academy would be a good opportunity for youths to showcase their skills.

“I think this is a great initiative for the youth here and for me to give back to society as I am also from Jammu and Kashmir. There is so much talent and enthusiasm. It will be a great achievement if one or two youths from here play for our country in the next five to 10 years,” he said.

ALSO READ | India to wear 1992 World Cup jersey in Australia ODIs, Shikhar Dhawan tweets photo in new kit

Raina took to his official Twitter account to announce the development. He wrote, “Extremely delighted to sign the MoU with J&K Sports Council for training budding cricketers across the Union Territory. In presence of J&K Lt. Governor @manojsinha_, Chief Secretary BVR Subramaniam and Principal Secretary to LG @nitishwarKumar. Great beginnings & things ahead.”

Here’s the post:

ALSO READ | ‘India will play five T20Is’ - Sourav Ganguly gives details of England home series

Earlier in October, Raina had met the LG and his Principal Secretary Nitishwar Kumar to discuss the initiative.

“Delighted to be working towards the development of sports for youth in Jammu & Kashmir & all of this is only possible with the support of honourable Governor @manojsinha_ Sir. Looking forward to creating many more opportunities,” Raina tweeted.

The former cricketer had also said there is “so much more in store” for the Union Territory after the inauguration of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Women’s 2020 Cricket Tournament at Anantnag.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

