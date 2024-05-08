'Surprised how quickly they decided': Jaffer claims TV umpire 'hurried' Sanju Samson's dismissal call during DC vs RR

Sanju Samson's dismissal during the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals caused significant controversy on Tuesday, with the RR captain being adjudged out following a contentious catch at the long-off boundary from Shai Hope. While the West Indian did grab hold of the ball, there was inconclusive evidence on whether his foot touched the boundary line while completing the catch. The lack of clear proof meant Samson was given out, triggering a significant debate on social media platforms. Sanju Samson talks to umpire after getting out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals(AP)

Former India batter Navjot Singh Sidhu spoke in detail about the dismissal on Star Sports, stating that Samson should have been given not out, as he felt Hope touched the boundary rope on two separate occasions while completing the catch. However, another former India batter, Wasim Jaffer, disagrees. He believes the evidence was inconclusive but added that the third umpire should've waited for a few more angles to decide the final outcome. He also stated that the decision looked hurried.

“With the replays that we saw, I felt he was out. The foot didn't touch the rope. There wasn't conclusive evidence. There was an international umpire there. Shai Hope also said that, although obviously, the fielder will say that only. But overall, with how it looked, I felt that was out,” Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

“They should've taken more time. I'm surprised at how quickly they decided. It was a very important moment in the match. RR's win depended on that. You could've looked at it with 2-3 more angles or a super slow-mo, too. I felt they took a decision in a hurry,” said Jaffer further.

Game-changing call

The decision eventually proved to be a pivotal moment in the run-chase. Before the catch, RR were in contention in the run-chase, requiring 60 more runs to win in 26 deliveries, with Shubham Dubey firing at the other end and Rovman Powell yet to come. However, the side collapsed following Samson's dismissal, as they could only add 39 runs to the board in the remaining overs while losing four more wickets.

However, RR remain second in the table despite the loss and hold a four-point advantage over the third-placed Chennai Super Kings, who they face next.