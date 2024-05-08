'Said this about Kohli. You can see it from naked eye...': Sidhu's 'fly in the milk' analogy on Sanju Samson's dismissal

Controversy erupted during Tuesday's match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals when Royals' captain, Sanju Samson, was dismissed rather contentiously. Samson was playing superbly for the Royals until his dismissal, batting on 86 off just 45 deliveries when he smashed Mukesh Kumar for a strong shot towards long off. Shai Hope completed a brilliant catch, but many felt that his leg touched the boundary rope during the attempt. The side angle did seem to suggest that there might have been a contact, but a lack of conclusive evidence meant Samson had to go. Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson talks to umpire after getting out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi(AP)

This followed a heated on-field discussion between Samson and both on-field umpires, with RR members in the dugout also visibly upset at the call.

The decision divided social media, too, and former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu spoke his heart out as he addressed the controversy during the post-match show. Sidhu sided with RR's argument, insisting that Hope had twice touched the rope while attempting the catch and Samson should have been declared not out.

“The decision that changed the game was Sanju Samson's dismissal. There could be differences of opinion, but if you look at the side-on angle, it touches the boundary twice. It was pretty clear. Either you don't use technology, or if you're using it and the technology is making a mistake, it's like there's a fly in milk, and someone asks you to drink it,” Sidhu told Star Sports.

“It touched the boundary line twice. And after this, if someone says that it's out... see, I'm a neutral person, so I've seen it, it's not out. That's why I also kept saying it about Kohli (on his dismissal against KKR, which triggered controversy over potential no-ball). Whatever may be the rule, you can see it from the naked eye; some evidence is very strong not to believe. It's like finding a trout in a glass of milk. Umpire didn't do it on purpose, no one is at fault. It's part of the game. That changed the game,” the former batter said further.

Samson's dismissal eventually triggered RR's downfall in the run-chase as the side fell short by 20 runs, handing Delhi Capitals an important win in a bid for playoffs.

Where do RR stand?

Despite their second loss in a row, RR are placed comfortably at the second spot in the table with 16 points in 12 matches. They are almost assured of a playoff spot and are four points ahead of the third-placed Chennai Super Kings. They will face CSK in their next match and wrap their group stage up with the game against Punjab Kings.