Suryakumar points out differences in his captaincy approach and batting style, wants to give "freedom" to players

Durban [South Africa], : India skipper Suryakumar Yadav claimed that his style of captaincy is completely different from the way he bats as he tries to give his players more "freedom and clarity."

Suryakumar is well-known for bringing out his aggression while heavily relying on his dynamism and unorthodox strokeplay. His ability to put runs on the board swiftly is one of the prime traits that makes him a modern-day T20I great.

On the other hand, when it comes to his captaincy, Suryakumar appears to be a calm and collected figure. Even in the direst of situations, the 34-year-old keeps his calm and disseminates it to the entire team.

It is still his early days in the new role after replacing Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar outlined the thought process behind his captaincy whenever he stepped up to lead the side. He wants to give everyone the necessary comfort, which allows his players to express themselves.

"You have to understand what's happening around, what's going on in their [the players'] minds, and it is very important to give them that comfort. Everyone has a different skill set, and they also want to come out and express themselves. So that freedom is very important when they get onto the field, and that is what I try and give," Suryakumar said in the pre-match press conference ahead of opening T20I against South Africa.

"Whatever is running in their mind, I listen to them carefully. Off the field, I try and spend a lot of time with them to understand their strengths, who can deliver for me in a pressure and current situation, and that's how I am on the field," he added.

The success Suryakumar has enjoyed with his captaincy is reflected in his numbers. Under his leadership, India have won 11 out of 13 matches which include a series sweep over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

With India set to play four T20Is against South Africa, Suryakumar intends to give that freedom and clarity to his players as they strive for success.

"See this format is such that if you keep playing, you keep learning and it's so fast on the field. By the time you blink your eye, the game is over. So that freedom and clarity is very important when you play this format on the field," he noted.

