News / Cricket / Suryakumar to lead T20I side, KL Rahul to captain in ODIs in South Africa

PTI |
Nov 30, 2023 08:24 PM IST

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Suryakumar Yadav, who is captaining the Indian team in the ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia, will continue in the role in the shortest format during the three-match series against South Africa beginning on December 10 in Durban, while KL Rahul will be the skipper for the three-match ODI series against the Proteas.

The BCCI selection committee, which met here on Thursday, also decided to make pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as Rohit Sharma's deputy in the two-Test series beginning on December 26 in Centurion.

Rahul will keep wickets in the Test series.

Both Rohit and Virat Kohli requested the Indian cricket board for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour.

B Sai Sudharshan and Rinku Singh have received maiden call-ups in the Indian ODI squad.

The selection committee meeting was held in the presence of head coach Rahul Dravid.

The three-match T20I series will begin on December 10, which will be followed by three ODIs starting December 17 in Johannesburg.

