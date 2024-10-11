Suryakumar Yadav and Team India arrive in Hyderabad with 3-0 series sweep vs Bangladesh in sight

Captain Suryakumar Yadav and the rest of Team India have arrived in Hyderabad ahead of their third T20I against Bangladesh. India have been utterly dominant in the series, winning both matches with almost no challenge from the visitors, and they are now looking to seal a series clean sweep. Suryakumar Yadav will be looking to do a cleansweep on Bangladesh.(BCCI )

The match is a bit of a homecoming for Nitish Kumar Reddy and Tilak Varma, who are both from the city. Reddy could end up being the find of the series for India. He made his international debut in the first T20I and ended up playing a pivotal all-round role to help India to victory in the second.

It remains to be seen whether Tilak gets a chance or not. The Mumbai Indians batter hasn't been selected but could get a chance if India decide to shuffle their pack with the series in the bag.

India make light work of Bangladesh

India had lost three wickets in the powerplay in the second T20I in Delhi, with the score reading 45/3 in six overs. However, Reddy and Rinku Singh turned things around so comprehensively for India that the match ended up being a one-sided affair. Reddy scored his maiden international half-century, and eventually scored 74 in 34 balls before falling in the 14th over. The partnership between him and Rinku brought 108 runs for India for the fourth wicket in in 49 balls. Rinku went on to score 53 in 29 balls.

India ended up with a score of 221/9. Reddy then took two wickets as well as Bangladesh were restricted to a score of 135/9, thus losing the second T20I by 86 runs. They were all out for 127 in the first T20I after which India chased the target down in just 12 overs with seven wickets in hand. This is India's 16th consecutive T20I series win at home, with their last defeat coming in 2019. It is the longest streak by some distance, twice as many as Australia managed between 2006 and 2010.