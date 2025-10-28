Suryakumar Yadav defends himself amid poor form concerns, keeping his sights on team goal: ‘…before also I was doing it’

India captain Suryakumar Yadav opened up about his dip in form ahead of the T20I series against Australia. While his team has embraced an aggressive, fearless approach over the past year — led by emerging stars — Suryakumar’s own struggles with consistency have recently become a talking point. In 2025, India’s T20I captain Surya has struggled to find his rhythm, managing only 100 runs in 11 innings at an average of just over 9. Since taking over the leadership role last year, he has scored 330 runs in 20 outings — a surprising dip for someone known for his reliability and flair, prompting questions about both form and confidence. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav has been going through a rough patch.(AP)

Ahead of the T20I series against Australia, Suryakumar opened up about his recent struggles, emphasising hard work, mental clarity, and prioritising team goals over personal milestones, confident that the runs will eventually follow once he’s in the right frame of mind.

"I feel like I have been working really hard, before also I was doing it, it is not that I was not working hard. I've had a few good sessions back home, good 2-3 sessions here, so I am in a good space, I think that is really important. Runs, it will come eventually, but working hard towards a team goal, that's more important," Suryakumar said during the pre-match press conference ahead of the first T20I.

Under his captaincy, India recently won the Asia Cup; however, his own form wasn't up to the mark as he scored just 72 runs in seven innings. Apart from a 47 against Pakistan in the group stage, the Indian skipper struggled to get going in the tournament. Suryakumar let himself down by repeatedly relying on his trademark shot behind square, often trying to use the pace and bounce of deliveries — a tactic that hasn’t yielded the desired results in recent outings.

“Don't think that our combination changes too much”: Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar further shared insights into India’s team strategy, stating that their playing combination remains largely consistent across conditions, with a balance of pace, spin, and all-round options suited to bouncy pitches like those in Australia.

"I don't think that our combination changes too much with conditions. If you see, when we played in South Africa, over there we played one fast bowler, one all-rounder, and three spinners. Conditions are similar over here, some bouncy tracks," he said.