Ravi Shastri warns Australia of chaos Abhishek Sharma can produce in T20I series: 'From the get-go he’ll...'

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has fired a warning to the Australian team ahead of the T20I series and said that if Abhishek Sharma stays longer in the middle with the bat, it will definitely create chaos. Abhishek has been in incredible form as he recently played a key role in India's Asia Cup triumph, where he was named Player of the Tournament. The left-handed batter has built a reputation as one of the most explosive batters of the modern era, renowned for his fearless stroke play and ability to dismantle any bowling attack with his aggressive intent and unshakable confidence at the crease. Abhishek Sharma has been in terrific form with the bat.(AFP)

Abhishek is closing in on the 1000-run milestone in T20Is ahead of the upcoming series against Australia. The left-hander has so far amassed 849 runs in 24 matches at a stunning strike rate of 196.07, with two centuries and five fifties. He heads into the series after a sensational Asia Cup, where he piled up 314 runs in six innings at an average above 44 and a strike rate of 200.

Shastri heaped high praise on Abhishek before the T20I series, describing him as one of the most dangerous and impactful players in the shortest format — a batter who can shift momentum instantly with his explosive strokeplay.

"He’s a gun T20 player. If he’s in for a while, there’s guaranteed entertainment. Irrespective of whether you’re Australian or Indian, you’ll enjoy it. He has the ability to take the game away from you. You don’t want him out there too long because he can create chaos," Shastri said on Fox Cricket.

“Abhishek Sharma can be extremely dangerous”

The former India coach further dissected what makes Abhishek Sharma such a unique T20 talent, highlighting his fearless mindset, self-belief, and natural aggression, which allow him to dominate bowlers right from the first ball.

"His preparation, his belief in his own ability, the range of shots that he has, and then the mindset to go out there and back himself from ball one. From the get-go, he’ll go after the bowling. That’s where he can be extremely dangerous, very explosive, and quietly confident about his own ability," said Shastri.