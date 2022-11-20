Suryakumar Yadav emulates Rohit Sharma's magnificent T20I feat, scripts India record with blazing century against NZ

Suryakumar Yadav continued his breathtaking form in T20 cricket as he notched up a blazing century, his second in international cricket, on Sunday against New Zealand at the Bay Oval as India finished with a colossal 191 for six. Suryakumar eventually finished with an unbeaten knock of 111 and en route, emulated Rohit Sharma's magnificent T20I feat and scripted an Indian record as well in the format. (India vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd T20)

Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan looked to struggle in the conditions after India were put to bat first. Shreyas Iyer made a decent start after Pant's early dismissal, but an unfortunate hit-wicket dismissal, left hIm fuming at himself and subsequently ended his stay. But then walked in Suryakumar and the way he batted it looked as if he was from a different planet.

The inside-out lofted shots over extra cover, the sweep shots against the spinners and his characteristic over-the-fine-leg ramp shot - all were in display on Sunday evening at Mount Maunganui as Suryakumar made a complete mockery of the New Zealand attack.

There was no plan New Zealand bowlers didn't try and there were no areas on the ground Suryakumar did not hit. Overall, he laced 11 boundaries and seven maximums in his unbeaten knock of 111 off 51 balls.

With the century, Suryakumar stands second on the list alongside KL Rahul for more centuries in T20I cricket. Rohit stands atop in world cricket with four such knocks. The India batter also became the second cricketer to hit two tons away from home in the format after Rahul. His maiden ton was scored in England earlier in the summer. Suryakumar also became the first every India batter to score a T20I ton in New Zealand and became the second Indian batsmen to score two centuries in the format in the same year after Rohit's 2018 feat.

"In T20, a hundred is always special but at the same time, it was really important for me to bat till the very end. Hardik was telling me to bat till the 18th or 19th over, and get to a score of 185 or so. After the end of the 16th over, we had a chat about taking it deep. It was important to maximise the last few overs. Have been doing the same things over and over again, in the nets and it's just coming off for me," he said at the end of the innings.

