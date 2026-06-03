Suryakumar Yadav faces double blow as BCCI, Gautam Gambhir move on; set to lose captaincy, T20I future uncertain: Report

India's T20I setup could be set for a major change, with reports suggesting that Suryakumar Yadav is likely to lose the captaincy despite leading the side to T20 World Cup success earlier this year. According to a report in The Indian Express, the BCCI selectors have decided to move in a different direction following the Mumbai batter's prolonged dip in form. Suryakumar Yadav is set to lose his T20I captaincy. (ANI)

The report states that discussions regarding Suryakumar's future have already taken place between the selection committee and head coach Gautam Gambhir, with the management looking at a long-term roadmap for the shortest format. The changes may not be limited to the captaincy alone, as Suryakumar is also reportedly at risk of losing his place in India's T20I squad.

Further indication of the shift came when the BCCI omitted him from the 30-member men's probables list submitted to the Indian Olympic Association for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, scheduled from September 19 to October 4. While no official announcement has been made, his absence from the list has fuelled speculation that the selectors are preparing to move beyond one of India's most influential T20 batters of recent years as they begin planning for the next cycle.

“The selection committee, BCCI and team management, in consultation with coach Gautam Gambhir, have decided that India should go with a new skipper from here on. Under Surya’s captaincy, the team did win the T20 World Cup but keeping his form and future in mind, they felt it’s time to move on. “He won’t be considered for selection, and the decision will be conveyed to Surya soon.” The Indian Express quoted, without naming the BCCI official, in its report.

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Suryakumar Yadav going through a lean patch Despite the title win, the 35-year-old endured a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign with the bat, scoring 242 runs in eight matches. A significant portion of those runs came in a single innings against the USA, where he made 84, but he struggled to make a meaningful impact thereafter as his form tailed off during the tournament.

His difficulties continued in IPL 2026. Representing Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar managed 270 runs from 13 matches at an average of 20.77 and a strike rate of 147.54. Although he registered a couple of half-centuries, he was unable to produce the kind of match-winning performances that have defined his T20 career in recent years. More importantly, he found it difficult to deliver in key moments, with Mumbai failing to build momentum throughout the season. The five-time champions eventually finished ninth on the points table, capping off a frustrating campaign for both the team and their senior batter.